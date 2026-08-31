3 Powerhouse Pop Vocalists That Don’t Get Their Flowers as They Should

While the three pop vocalists below have their fair share of fans, they haven’t made it to everyday mainstream pop stardom for one reason or another. They have major name recognition but aren’t often included in the same conversation as today’s “top” vocalists. And that’s a shame, considering they have some of the best agility, power, and finesse around. Revisit these three pop vocalists below to be reacquainted with their unmatched talent.

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Videos by American Songwriter

JoJo

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JoJo has long been an artist everyone asks, “Why doesn’t she get more credit?” about. We all know the name, especially kids of the early 2000s. But for how amazing her vocals are, she hasn’t earned the mainstream success she rightfully deserves. Her fans know what’s up, but too many others don’t reckon with her talent enough.

JoJo’s vocals fly freely around riffs, runs, belts, and even quiet, intimate moments. There are some artists that you see live, and you’re somewhat tense wondering if they will be able to hit all the notes their albums boast. JoJo is not one of them. You know in your heart that she’s capable of doing it all. All her fans need to do is sit back and bask in the pure power of her voice.

Tori Kelly

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In a similar vein, Tori Kelly’s vocals are impossibly agile. She could really go toe-to-toe with any artist (if not completely blow them out of the water). For years now, she’s been delighting fans with her expert-level voice, but the mainstream isn’t listening to her at the rate they should.

Sure, it’s common knowledge that Kelly has impeccable vocals, but that hasn’t translated into superstar levels of fame. And that’s incredulous, if you ask me. Kelly is one of the best vocalists of her generation, and yet she doesn’t get her flowers at the rate we all know she should.

Zara Larsson

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Zara Larsson is starting to earn the fame she’s due, but there could still be more commotion for her voice. Larsson’s most recent album is all about a good vibe, but even when she plays these danceable tracks live, you’re hit with how impressive her vocals are.

She can hit runs while dancing around on stage; she belts while up in the air. She’s a dynamic performer with more to offer than just a great voice, but the fact that she can do anything and everything with her vocals is all the more impressive.

(Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Wawa Welcome America)