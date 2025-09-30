Ella Langley Gives Fans a Glimpse of Next Album With “Choosing Texas”

Hitting the ground running, Ella Langley released her debut studio album last year with Hungover. And making her presence known, the album not only gained high praise but also inspired her Hungover Tour that same year. Thanks to the success of her album, Langley continued to travel the United States with the Still Hungover Tour. If that wasn’t enough, she watched her stardom hit new heights when she won New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards. Although the country singer looked to take her time on her next album, she decided to give fans a taste with the new single “Choosing Texas.”

Over the weekend, Langley took the stage at the Live At The Station Festival in College Station, Texas. Outside of the singer, the festival also welcomed stars like Corey Kent and Zach Top. But when it came to Langley, she believed the Texas crowd was the best place to perform her new song. And with it called “Choosing Texas”, she did more than tease the crowd, insisting, “There will be maybe one or two off of it this year. This might or might not be the next one… or the first one, I guess. And I figured, why not do it in Texas? It is the title of the song, anyway, this one’s called ‘Choosing Texas.’”

Ella Langley Not Rushing To Release New Album

Although Langley shared new music, she promised she was in no hurry to jump back in the studio. Knowing how quickly some singers produced albums, the singer took a different approach. “I think there’s something to be said in taking your time in making the record and taking the time to put all those pieces into place where it can last a long time. Last in a way where fans can keep digging into it and digging into it and finding new songs that they love and finding new little pieces about the record that’s different.”

Paving her own path in country music, Langley wasn’t letting the genre decide her career. “I’m really just trying to do what feels right to me, not really paying attention to what other artists have done. Also doing that, but still keeping my blinders on in a way where it’s like, this is my art, this is how I want to put it out, this is the way that I think would be best for my artistry.”

Allowing her songs to happen naturally, Langley knew the importance of having a team around her that shared the same idea. “That’s what’s so cool about the team that I have is, everyone really sees the vision with me and they believe in it and execute it.”

For Langley, success isn’t about keeping pace with the industry. It’s about staying true to herself, her sound, and the fans who believe in her.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)