‘The Voice’ Country Singer Kayleigh Clark Earns Four-Chair Turn With Incredible Sugarland Cover

Kayleigh Clark earned the most recent four-chair turn on The Voice!

Videos by American Songwriter

The 20-year-old country singer grew up on a chicken farm. After getting her first guitar at age 10, Clark began playing with her uncle’s band and writing her own music.

In her teenaged years, music became an escape for Clark as her dad battled an alcohol addiction. She even penned a song about the struggle so that kids in similar situations wouldn’t feel alone.

At Clark’s Blind Audition, both of her parents were hand to support her. It was especially meaningful that her dad was there, given that he’s three years sober.

When it came time for her to take the stage, Clark performed Sugarland’s “Stay.” Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé all turned their chairs for her incredible cover.

McEntire praised Clark’s song choice and “absolutely incredible” performance, while Bublé took the opportunity to share his love for the country genre.

“I could literally see the goosebumps on Niall Horan’s arms from where I was sitting,” Bublé quipped. “I love country music dearly. I love it so much I’ve been telling Reba I’m going to come to Nashville and make my own country record.”

For his part, Snoop noted he was the first coach to turn their chair, before promising Clark, “Taking a chance with me would be something different. I would give you the room to grow. I would also assist you and coach you and give you information to help you become the artist that you are.”

Horan, meanwhile, joked, “I just had to turn based on the goosebumps.”

“You had one of those really unique voices kind of like in Carrie Underwood style and it really pierced through,” he added. “… I would love to work with you.”

Kayleigh Clark Makes Unexpected Choice on The Voice

The coaches then invited Clark’s parents onto the stage. The stars tried to win Clark’s parents over, with Snoop hugging her dad, McEntire shaking his hand, and Bublé bonding with them over the love he has for his kids.

“Kayleigh before it gets any more ridiculous,” McEntire joked, “who would you like as your coach?”

“Ms. Reba I love you so much. I’ve looked up to you my entire life,” Clark responded, “but I think I’m going to have to go with Niall.”

Horan was stunned and delighted, telling the cameras, “I stole a country music artist off the queen of country. I don’t know how it happened.”

As for why Clark went the unexpected way, she explained, “I picked Niall because a lot of country music artists are going to go with Reba. He can teach me how to put even more soul into the music that I sing.”

Bublé had a different theory, stating, “Once any 20-year-old sees Niall Horan the thing is over.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC