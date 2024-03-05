Incensed Viewers Accuse Dan + Shay of Ruining ‘The Voice’

Like any fandom worth its salt, The Voice viewers are notoriously resistant to change. Many were still mourning longtime coach Blake Shelton’s departure when his wife, Gwen Stefani, announced her exit. And two-time champ Niall Horan devastated fans when he announced he would not return for season 25.

We’re only two episodes deep into Season 25, but if social media is any indication, many viewers have yet to warm to Dan + Shay. The pop-country twosome took over for Horan as the first coaching duo.

‘The Voice’ Fans React to Dan + Shay

There’s no clear consensus on exactly what viewers’ beef is with the “Speechless” singers. Maybe some are having trouble telling the two apart? “My goal before blinds are over is to remember which one is Dan and which one is Shay,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

My goal before blinds are over is to remember which one is Dan and which one is Shay #TheVoice #VoicePremiere — H4PPIN3SS (@43Happiness) February 28, 2024

Another user complained, “Dan and Shay have ruined The Voice for me! I can not stand listening to them, never mind watching them!!”

#TheVoice Dan + Shay are pissing me off bc wtf you mean looking for originality and then don’t turn on Mecca — KOJ 🇯🇲🩶 (@ColleaLauryn) March 5, 2024

“I don’t know about Dan + Shay as coaches on #TheVoice,” another user commented. “They’re a little too aggressive right out of the gate.”

Another user seemed to agree. “They are too over the top right out of the gate. They talk too much and cut everyone off.”

Some viewers simply see a case of “too many cooks in the kitchen.” “Refocus on the singers they are the reason we tune in, less about judges egos, remind dan&shay that they get 1/4 of the time not 2/5,” an X user wrote.

One viewer even felt compelled to comment directly on the “Tequila” pair’s personal Twitter account. “Can’t wait til the season ends so I never have to see or hear you again,” they wrote.

The Duo Is Still Pretty Excited To Help Aspiring Artists

While a good chunk of social media may not be thrilled to have Dan + Shay on The Voice, the pair themselves are pretty thrilled at the opportunity to help shape music’s next generation.

“We felt like we were well equipped to really help people on that show, helping new artists along, and making them better — better people and better artists,” Dan Smyers told Variety in September 2023. “We’ve made a lot of mistakes in our life, and have a lot of wisdom to share through those mistakes that we’re gonna be able to share with those artists.”