3 Remarkable Live Covers of Your Favorite Artists, Performed by Howie Day

In the early 2000s, as the file-sharing era was rounding into shape and becoming the dominant way many people discovered new music, there was one artist making a name for himself thanks to his acoustic guitar covers and his chameleon-like singing voice. Who was he? Howie Day.

Music fans of a certain age likely know his name. His songs were as prevalent around dorm rooms as empty cans and bottles. Many loved both Day’s original songs and his bootleg covers shared around places like Napster. These are three remarkable live covers of your favorite artists by Howie Day.

“#41” by Dave Matthews from ‘Crash’ (1996)

While songs like “Crash into Me” and “Crush” are perhaps more famous amongst casual fans of Dave Matthews Band, it’s the song “#41” that has many ardent listeners enraptured. Listeners like Howie Day, who covered the song in the early 2000s, including this recording from 2000 above. Day sounded so much like Matthews that many of Matthews’ fans hopped onto his bandwagon upon hearing him. Matthews was a big influence on the Maine-born Day, and, early in his career, he knew he had to memorize DMB tunes to satisfy fans at coffeehouse gigs. Goal accomplished!

“Africa” by Toto from ‘Toto IV’ (1982)

Who knew that a solo acoustic cover of Toto’s “Africa” would be a catchy music club hit, but here we are. Day knew how to bring a growl and a sense of humor to a song—it was an alchemy that often worked well over looper pedals and Day’s jingling acoustic. For all his frat boy aesthetic, Day had real art in his soul. Hey, it was the 2000s! And Toto would be proud of this offering from 2001.

“One” by U2 from ‘Achtung Baby’ (1991)

Along with his trusty acoustic, one thing Day always brought with him was passion. He could always tap into a giant well of emotion, and all of that spilling out onto the stage felt epic. His minimalist approach with maximum passion was inspiring. It’s what helped make him an underground legend amongst colleges and East Coast music clubs. Perhaps no song gave him a reputation more than his rendition of “One” by U2. Check it above from 2002.

Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images