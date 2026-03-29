3 Rock Bands From Portland, Oregon That We Absolutely Love

Portland, Oregon, sometimes gets the short shrift. The city, which sits between Seattle and San Francisco can often be overlooked for the impact it has on culture. Not only does the city have a great food scene and an appreciation for literature. But it also has a great music history.

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Take, for example, the city’s relationship to rock. In fact, that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. Indeed, these are three excellent rock bands from Portland, Oregon, that we absolutely love and return to often.

The Decemberists

Putting on an album from The Decemberists is like opening a novel and diving into the tome’s pages. Characters abound, settings stir. The wind howls, the narrator speaks. Suddenly, your eyes open to new worlds and you’re grateful for the art in your hands. For decades, the Portland, based indie rock band has been creating novel-like tracks for their ravenous fans. It’s the perfect soundtrack to wait in a Saturday morning brunch line for an hour or two and really feel like a local!

Portugal. The Man

While Portugal. The Man lead singer John Gourley originates from Alaska, his band comes from Portland. In 2017, Gourley and company scored a monster hit single, “Feel It Still”, which became a mainstream sensation. Truly, it’s a bit of a juxtaposition for Portland, a city known for its DIY ethic. To have a glossy track that hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 come from the City of Roses is quite the accomplishment. It’s one of many accomplishments the environmentally conscious Portugal. The Man has achieved in the past decade or so.

Everclear

Lead vocalist Art Alexakis was one of the most unlikely rock stars of the 1990s. The songwriter and performer overcame a great deal of personal issues, from struggles with his father to drug addiction, and when he moved up the west coast from California to Portland, he began writing hits. Suddenly, Everclear songs like “Santa Monica” and “Father Of Mine” were all over the radio. That just proves the power of a great track and Alexakis is responsible for writing several.

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