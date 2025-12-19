3 Rock Bands From the 1980s That Don’t Have a Single Original Member Left

Rock bands that stand the test of time tend to also have quite a revolving door of musicians. That’s just how it goes; sometimes members leave, retire, or pass away. Changing lineups is part of what keeps bands alive for decades. And when it comes to the following rock bands of the 1980s, none of the original founding members remain in their lineups. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Gwar

This very visually intriguing thrash metal outfit has been rocking out (and shocking onlookers) since 1984. The band was formed in Richmond, Virginia, by original lineup members Ben Eubanks, Dave Brockie, Russ Bahorsky, Steve Douglas, Chris Bopst, and Sean Sumner. Sadly, Brockie passed on in 2014, and as of 2025, the current lineup features no original members. The current musicians keeping Gwar going include Mike Derks, Brad Roberts, Mike Bishop, Casey Orr, and Tommy Meehan. Though, the fact that Gwar is always incorporating new musicians into their colorful lineup is definitely part of their appeal.

Napalm Death

How about a little bit of grindcore? Napalm Death, best known for their wild works of the 1990s, first formed in 1981 and thus makes it to our list of rock bands from the 1980s with no original members left. And this outfit has not featured any of its original members since 1986. The OG members of Napalm Death included Nic Bullen, Miles Ratledge, and Daryl Fedeski, with members Graham Robertson, Fin Quinn, Marian Williams, Damien Errington, and others joining throughout the 1980s. Currently, the band’s lineup is made up of Shane Embury (joined 1987), Mark “Barney” Greenway (joined 1989), Mitch Harris (joined 1989), Danny Herrera (joined 1991), and John Cooke (joined 2022).

Quiet Riot

If you were alive and conscious in the 1980s, you probably remember this entry on our list of rock bands with no original members. Formed in 1973 (or 1975, depending on who you ask), Quiet Riot is best known for their 1983 glam metal track, “Cum On Feel The Noize”. The founding lineup was made up of Kevin DuBrow, Randy Rhoads, Kelly Garni, and Dew Forsyth. Garni left in the late 70s following a fight with DuBrow. Rhoads would leave in 1979 to join Ozzy Osbourne’s solo band. Rhoads would later tragically pass away in a plane accident in 1982. Today, the band is made up of totally different members, including Rudy Sarzo, Alex Grossi, Jizzy Pearl, and Johnny Kelly.

Photo by Bei/Shutterstock