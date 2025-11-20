3 Rock Classics Where the Background Vocals Are More Essential Than the Lead Singer

Background vocals are usually just that: background for the frontman or woman to sing on top of. However, some background vocalists go above and beyond, adding melodic padding that completely changes a song for the better. The three rock songs below benefit immensely from their background vocalists.

“Gimme Shelter” (The Rolling Stones)

Perhaps the most famous example in rock music of a background vocalist eclipsing a lead singer is The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter.” Mick Jagger delivers a performance befitting his stature in classic rock, but it’s really Merry Clayton’s soul-bearing background vocals that made this song what it is.

Clayton was 20 years old and pregnant when she recorded this iconic track. Her vocals demand attention. So much so that we almost hesitate to call her a background vocalist in “Gimme Shelter.” But she isn’t the lead of the Stones; she was called in as an auxiliary voice. As such, Clayton’s work on this song demands a spot on this list.

“Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes” (Paul Simon)

Paul Simon fell deeply in love with South African sounds. He put all of that love into the era-defining, and to some, controversial, album, Graceland. His soft rock classic, “Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes,” features on the tracklist and borrows background vocals from Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The African choral group made “Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes” what it is. The layered harmonies act as a plush bed for Simon’s comparatively simple vocal to rest on. Though Simon studied the sounds and rhythms of South Africa, using this vocal group added an authenticity he couldn’t have achieved on his own. Simon caught some heat for this song, with many thinking he violated an international, mutual boycott of the Apartheid state. Whether right or wrong, this album and his decision to collaborate with Ladysmith Black Mambazo made an indelible impression on rock music.

“Peg” (Steely Dan)

The Doobie Brothers’ Michael McDonald contributed background vocals to Steely Dan for quite some time. One of his most famous efforts with the duo is “Peg.”

This song is enticing from start to finish. Its non-stop driving rhythm is ear candy. But the chorus is the real money maker with McDonald’s layered harmonies in the background. Lush and melodically perfect, the background vocals made “Peg.”

