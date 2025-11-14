Check Out the Funky, Previously Unreleased Rolling Stones Song “I Love Ladies,” from the Band’s New Deluxe ‘Black and Blue’ Reissue

The 40th anniversary reissue of The Rolling Stones’ 1976 album Black and Blue was released today (November 14). As previously reported, the deluxe versions of the reissue include some previously unreleased tracks from the Black and Blue sessions.

One of these rare recordings is a soulful, grooving Mick Jagger-Keith Richards composition called “I Love Ladies.” Coinciding with the release of the Black and Blue reissues, a visualizer video for “I Love Ladies” has debuted at The Rolling Stones’ official YouTube channel.

The video features blue-tinted archival performance footage of The Stones, as well as kaleidoscopic animations that include the band’s famous tongue-and-lips logo. The track features Jagger shifting into a funky falsetto for parts of the tune. “I Love Ladies” also was given the alternate titles “Lovely Ladies” and “Sexy Night.”

“I Love Ladies” is featured on a disc titled Outtakes and Jams that’s part of the deluxe Black and Blue reissues. The disc also includes an unreleased cover of the 1974 Shirley & Company disco hit “Shame Shame Shame,” plus jam sessions featuring Jeff Beck other guest guitarists who were auditioning to replace Mick Taylor in The Stones at the time.

More About the Black and Blue Reissues

The Black and Blue reissue are available in multiple configurations and formats.

They include “Super Deluxe” five-LP vinyl and four-CD box sets, both also featuring a Blu-ray; two-CD and two-LP packages; and single-CD and single-LP releases. All versions will feature a new remix of the original eight-song album created by studio whiz Steven Wilson.

The CD and vinyl box sets also feature the aforementioned previously unreleased studio recordings and jams from the Black and Blue sessions, and rare live performances from 1976. The box sets come with a 100-page hardback book featuring a new essay by Stones expert Paul Sexton, photos from the album sessions and supporting tour, and a replica of a 1976 concert poster.

The Super Deluxe collection also features a full recording of a concert the band played during a six-night residency at London’s Earls Court Exhibition Centre in May 1976.

The Blu-ray features video of a 1976 Paris concert titled Les Rolling Stones aux Abattoirs, Paris – Juin 1976. The concert took place at the Pavillon de Paris, known informally as Les Abattoirs (The Slaughterhouses) because the space had once been used by a slaughterhouses and meat-packing business. The performance originally was broadcast on French television.

A limited-edition version of the vinyl box set featuring discs pressed on black-and-blue-marbled vinyl also is available from select online retailers.

More About Black and Blue

Released in May 1976, Black and Blue was The Rolling Stones’ 15th U.S. studio effort. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the band’s sixth U.S. chart-topper.

The Stones released two singles from the record, “Fool to Cry” and the funky “Hot Stuff.” “Hot Stuff” only reached No. 49 on the Hot 100.

Other standout tracks included the reggae cover “Cherry Oh Baby” and the melodic ballad “Memory Motel.”

Black and Blue was recorded during a transitional period for The Stones following the 1974 departure of guitarist Mick Taylor. Ronnie Wood appeared on six of Black and Blue’s eight tracks, and was hired as the band’s new guitarist before the album was released.

Guitarists Harvey Mandel and Wayne Perkins, and keyboardists Billy Preston and Nicky Hopkins also contributed to the record.

Black and Blue went on to be certified platinum by RIAA for sales of 1 million copies in the U.S.

(Photo by Hiro/Courtesy of Interscope/UMe)