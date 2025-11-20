Nikki Sixx Backs Vince Neil Following Online Backlash Over Vocals

Like any band, Mötley Crüe went through some lineup changes throughout the decades. But year after year, the band continued to release music and entertain fans all over the world. During that time, the group sold over 100 million albums and helmed more than 30 concert tours. And showing no signs of slowing down, Mötley Crüe announced their upcoming 2026 summer tour. Although excited to get back to the stage, Nikki Sixx defended Vince Neil after fans questioned if he was ready for a tour.

In 2026, Mötley Crüe will hit the road for The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour. The first show will kick off on July 18 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. The show will run throughout the summer, ending on September 26 in Ridgefield, Washington. With the band traveling all over the country, many fans shared their excitement. But not every fan was ready to see Neil back on stage. Looking at the comments, one person wrote, “Vince needs to get in shape and fix his voice first.”

Jumping into the conversation, Sixx was confused about the statement, asking the fan, “Did you hear him in Vegas? He sounded solid and bad ass.”

Nikki Sixx Reminds Fans Mick Mars Retired

For those who might not remember, Neil suffered several strokes last December. Focusing on his recovery, he eventually found his way back to the spotlight. During the band’s Las Vegas residency, he said, “There’s things that I can’t do on stage still. It’s hard to run back and forth on that stage. That stage is so huge. But I’m getting used to it.”

Aside from fans wondering about Neil, another person wanted Mick Mars to return to the band. But back in 2022, the musician retired from touring when struggling with Ankylosing Spondylitis. He was replaced by John 5.

Once again coming to the defence of his former bandmates, Sixx insisted, “Remember, Mick retired because his health couldn’t handle life on the road. We all understand that, so why would you want to put him through it again?”

With some fans worried and others living in the past, Mötley Crüe made it clear they’re focused on the future and ready to hit the road stronger than ever.

