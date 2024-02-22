Judge Makes Ruling on Sexual Assault Lawsuit Again Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler

Holding a spot in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler found himself on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Singers. With hits like “Walk This Way”, “Sweet Emotions”, and “Dream On”, the singer not only solidified himself as an icon, but also walked away with 4 Grammy Awards. Continuing to perform today, the singer gained unwanted attention after Jeanne Bellino accused him of sexually assaulting her back in 1975. While staying silent on the matter, a judge recently decided on the case.

Using New York City’s Victim of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, Bellino claimed that Tyler forced himself on her back in 1975 when she was in Manhattan. Bellino accused the singer of forcing himself on her twice on the same day. With Bellino only 17 at the time, she suggested that the rockstar was walking with a group when he forced her into a phone booth and started to grope her. She added that he shoved his “tongue down her throat.”

According to the lawsuit, at the time, the group that accompanied Tyler “stood outside the phone booth laughing, and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened.” Due to his unwanted advances, Bellino admitted the altercation caused her to “suffer great pain of mind and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal & psychological injuries.”

Steven Tyler Agrees With Judge

Overseeing the case, on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed the lawsuit, citing that it didn’t meet certain criteria to be filed under the New York City’s Victim of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. The judge stated that Bellino’s accusations never mentioned Tyler’s conduct to be a “serious risk of physical injury” to her. Not filing under the Child Victims Act, the judge noted it showed a “lack of diligence” on her part.

With the case dismissed, David Long-Daniels, Tyler’s attorney, released a statement on the ruling, saying, “We agree with the judge’s reasoning, and are grateful for this result on behalf of our client.” While making a decision, Bellino has until March 13 to amend her complaints.

