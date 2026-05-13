5 Living Country Music Hall of Fame Members Who Are Not in the Grand Ole Opry

It might seem like country artists would become members of the Grand Ole Opry before entering the Country Music Hall of Fame. But that isn’t always the case. These five artists are all members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, but not the Grand Ole Opry.

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Brenda Lee

It’s baffling that Brenda Lee never became an Opry member. An outspoken advocate of country music, Lee became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1997.

Not only is Lee a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, but she is also a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She was inducted in 2002.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2025. Chesney is surprisingly not an Opry member. Nor is he a frequent Opry performer. Still, it’s hard to argue that Chesney is one of the best current artists to celebrate country music. He also likely doesn’t mind that he isn’t part of the Opry, since being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame remains the pinnacle of his career, at least in his mind.

“Hearing the news I’d been voted into the Hall, I can honestly say beyond my wildest dreams,” Chesney says. “It’s an honor that defies words. I am humbled, grateful, honored…as much for all the songwriters, musicians, artists, and people who’ve helped me build my career; they have truly inspired me every single day.”

Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr. was invited to join the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020. Known to be a bit of a rebel, he acknowledged his reputation during his brief speech at his induction ceremony, which took place in 2021.

“A lot of people to thank, and I know who they are,” he said from the stage. “They know who they are. That part about the family with the open arms, well, that might have been a little bit different in my case.”

Alabama

With a history like Alabama’s in country music, most people likely already assume they are also members of the Grand Ole Opry. Sadly, they have never been invited to join. In 2005, Alabama became members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Brooks & Dunn

Of all of the artists who seem like they should be Grand Ole Opry members, Brooks & Dunn are perhaps at the top of that list. The duo, made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, has been making music together since the early 90s. They also keep winning awards and have longevity that is rarely matched within country music.

Brooks & Dunn became members of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum