4 Country Lyrics That Feel Like Something You’d Find in a Diary

So many of our favorite songs feel like a personal account of something real, and that’s because they often are. Here are country lyrics that feel like something you’d read in someone’s diary.

“What Hurts The Most” by Rascal Flatts

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“What hurts the most is being so close / And havin’ so much to say, oh yeah / And watchin’ you walk away / And never knowing what could’ve been (yeah).”

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Rascal Flatts doesn’t get enough credit for making raw, emotional music. There are so many songs on the Me and My Gang album in particular that tug on heartstrings and speak volumes. This one, “My Wish”, and “Words I Couldn’t Say” are all super vulnerable songs. They prove that there’s a lot more to this group than “Life Is A Highway”. As much as we love that song, that’s for sure.

“Tim McGraw” by Taylor Swift

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“He said the way my blue eyes shined / Put those Georgia stars to shame that night / I said, ‘That’s a lie’.”

So much of Taylor Swift’s early music feels like a teen girl’s account of something that happened, and that’s probably because a lot of it is. Swift wrote this song during math class when she was just 15, thinking about her high school boyfriend, who was soon to leave for college.

“Burning House” by Cam

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“I’ve been sleepwalkin’ / Been wanderin’ all night / Tryin’ to take what’s lost and broken / Make it right.”

“Burning House” feels like a diary entry because it feels like something you’d write down after having a bad dream. It’s probably one that you want to forget, but that you also kind of want to hold onto. Cam actually wrote this one about a dream she had where she and her ex were literally in a burning house together.

“I’ve had at least three people who’ve told me that they’ve lost loved ones in house fires, and this song — on another, obviously more literal, level — means so much to them,” she told Billboard. “The main thing is just that it connects.”

“We Danced” by Brad Paisley

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“And from that moment, there was never any doubt / I had found the one that I had always dreamed about / And then one evenin’ when she stopped by after work / I pulled a diamond ring out of the pocket of my shirt.”

Brad Paisley tells a love story like no other in “We Danced”. As is the case with many songs from this era, this one sounds like a story your friend would give you a play-by-play of. That’s honestly part of its charm.

Photo by: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Grand Ole Opry