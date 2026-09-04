3 Rock Songs From 1972 You Heard While Shopping at the Mall With Your Friends

Remember heading to your local shopping mall with your friends back in 1972 and jamming out to the actually good rock songs that periodically made it to the mall’s speakers? Mall culture has come and gone, but the memories many young people made in those shopping centers can’t be forgotten. And the music we all heard still carries those memories, too. Let’s take a look at just a few iconic rock songs from 1972 you might have heard at the mall back in the day!

“Go All The Way” by Raspberries from ‘Raspberries’

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Raspberries had a power pop soft rock hit on their hands with this 1972 jam. It was quite a popular go-to song for shopping center playlists back in the day.

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“Go All The Way” by Raspberries was the band’s biggest US hit. The tune peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song might have done well in the UK, but because of its sexually “suggestive” lyrics, the song was promptly banned by the BBC.

“A Horse With No Name” by America from ‘America’

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This folk rock song by the band America was basically inescapable back in 1972. So, naturally, it made it to shopping centers, car radios, grocery stores, you name it. That soft and breezy sound of “A Horse With No Name” still makes it to those locations more than a half-century later, too.

The wildly catchy 1972 classic ”A Horse With No Name” by America made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100. It also did well at No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

“I’d Love You To Want Me” by Lobo from ‘Of A Simple Man’

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Remember this soft rock song by Lobo? This folky hit had enough commercial appeal to fit the sound of a shopping center. So, it ended up in the rotation of rock songs that every shopping mall would play back in 1972.

Lobo’s “I’d Love You To Want Me” made it to No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Easy Listening chart. Turn on any classic rock station today, and it’ll probably be playing. Now that’s a timeless hit.

(Photo by TPLP/Getty Images)