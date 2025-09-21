3 Rock Songs From 1977 That Could Teach Musicians a Thing or Two Today

Need some inspiration as a musician? Rather than looking forward, it can be helpful to look back in time on occasion. The following rock songs from 1977 might just have a thing or two to teach you.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Barracuda” by Heart

Heart really is an amazing band. They were impressive even during eras that sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson aren’t particularly fond of. “Barracuda” from 1977 is by far their most memorable hit song, and there’s a lot to be learned from this hard rock track. If you’ve got a lot of anger and nowhere to put it, just do what Ann Wilson did.

According to her, “Barracuda” was written in a fit of rage after Heart’s label, Mushroom Records, released a disgusting false story about her relationship with her sister. The song is a stiff middle finger to a radio promoter who treated the debacle like a joke during an interview. Afterwards, Wilson went to her hotel room and wrote the lyrics, more or less, in one night. Now that’s channelling your power.

“Cold As Ice” by Foreigner

Aspiring rock musicians can learn so much from Foreigner. However, I think there’s a lot to learn from the synth-rock classic “Cold As Ice” specifically. Mick Jones, somewhat dissatisfied with another song getting kicked off of Foreigner by their producer, wrote the riff for “Cold As Ice” on his piano fairly quickly. Jones leaned into his instincts, absorbed the feedback from producer Gary Lyons, and came up with one of the finest songs of the band’s career. Sometimes, listening to your producer (or just other musicians) can make a big difference in your own songwriting.

“Nobody Does It Better” by Carly Simon

How about some pop rock? There’s a lot to be learned from that genre, too. “Nobody Does It Better” by Carly Simon is one of the most memorable pop rock songs from 1977, and it’s an excellent lesson in top-notch songwriting partnerships. Carly Simon didn’t write this one. Rather, it was composed by Carole Bayer Sager and Marvin Hamlisch specifically for the James Bond movie, The Spy Who Loved Me. Both acclaimed songwriters, that partnership yielded one of Simon’s most enduring hits. If you want to go it alone, that’s your prerogative. But sometimes, writing songs with another person can make actual magic.

Photo by Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images