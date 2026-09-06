3 Rock Songs From 1984 That Still Make Me Smile Today

Rock music in the 1980s has its own unique sound, one that music fans still enjoy decades later. Among the great rock songs that came out in the 1980s are these three tunes. All released in 1984, I still smile when I listen to them today.

“Magic” by The Cars

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“Magic” is The Cars’ second No.1 single. On their Heartbeat City album, “Magic” was written by lead singer Ric Ocasek.

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The chorus says, “Uh oh, it’s magic / When I’m with you / Uh oh, it’s magic / Just a little magic / You know it’s true / I got a hold on you.”

Heartbeat City is one of the most successful records by The Cars. It also includes “You Might Think”, their first single to reach the top of the charts, plus “Drive”, “Hello Again”, and “Why Can’t I Have You”.

“We Belong” by Pat Benatar

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Pat Benatar’s “We Belong” is the first single from Tropico, her fifth studio album. The song was written by Eric Lowen and Dan Navarro.

The chorus of “We Belong” says in part, “Whatever we deny or embrace / For worse or for better / We belong, we belong / We belong together.”

A Top 5 single, “We Belong” is the only hit from Tropico. After a few more singles, in 1985, Benatar returned to the Top 5 again with “Invincible”, a song on Seven The Hard Way. “We Belong” has also been part of a couple of movie soundtracks. It appears on the soundtrack to the 2006 film, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. “We Belong” is also part of Deadpool 2, released in 2018.

“Here Comes The Rain Again” by Eurythmics

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Eurythmics included “Here Comes The Rain Again” on Touch, their third studio album. The song was written by duo members Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart.

“Here Comes The Rain Again” begins with, “Here comes the rain again / Falling on my head like a memory / Falling on my head like a new emotion / I want to walk in the open wind / I want to talk like lovers do / Want to dive into your ocean / Is it raining with you?“

“The whole song was about that undecided thing,” Stewart tells Songfacts. “Like here comes depression, or here comes that downward spiral. But then it goes, ‘So talk to me like lovers do.’ It’s the wandering in and out of melancholy, a dark beauty that sort of is like the rose that’s when it’s darkest unfolding and blood red just before the garden, dies.”

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