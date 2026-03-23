3 Rock Songs Where You Almost Forget There’s a Band Behind the Lead Singer

Traditionally, the lead singer is the main character of a band. While some songs and groups challenge that notion, it remains satisfying when a lead singer steps up to the plate and takes the spotlight by the horns. The three rock songs below all have vocal moments that make the listener forget there are other musicians backing up the frontwoman or man.

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“Iris” — Goo Goo Dolls

Once John Rzeznik’s vocals come in on the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” there is no distracting from them. The chorus comes rushing in with force on this rock song—Rzezkin’s vocals rawly paving the way. Though the melody and background instrumentation are strong, it’s the passionate vocal line that gives this song its edge over its peers.

Even though this song wasn’t written for a band member’s point of view, the frontman sings it with enough passion that you’d think it laid bare his biggest heartbreak. Instead, this song was inspired by the film it was written for, City Of Angels.

“This guy is completely willing to give up his own immortality, just to be able to feel something very human,” Rzeznik once said. “And I think, ‘Wow! What an amazing thing it must be like to love someone so much that you give up everything to be with them.’ That’s a pretty heavy thought.”

“Zombie” — The Cranberries

Dolores O’Riordan takes center stage on The Cranberries “Zombie.” None of her bandmates could match the visceral vocals she delivered. Her vocals are rough around the edges here, but that certainly doesn’t distract from their beauty.

O’Riordan draws on her experience as an Irish woman to convey this painful reality of the country’s fight for independence. “It’s the same old theme since 1916,” the lyrics read, summing up the frustration she displays clearly in “Zombie.”

“Losing My Religion” — R.E.M.

Michael Stipe’s vocals are deeply distinctive on R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion.” There’s no mistaking who’s behind the mic when this rock song comes on. While the instrumentation on this song is powerful, it pales in comparison to the main vocal line. Stipe didn’t have to compete for power on this rock hit.

“The thing for me that is most thrilling is you don’t know if the person I’m reaching out for is aware of me,” Stipe once said of the lyrics. “If they even know I exist. It’s this really tearful, heartfelt thing that found its way into one of the best pieces of music the band ever gave me.” You can tell how powerful this song was to Stipe through his scene-stealing vocal delivery.

(Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)