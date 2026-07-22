3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Saved Their Bands’ Careers at the Last Possible Moment

These 1970s rock songs saved rock bands’ careers at the last possible second. Without these tracks, their careers would’ve been dramatically altered. Learn more about how these tracks helped make legends.

[RELATED: Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Rock Jams From 1977]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Walk This Way” — Aerosmith

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Though it took a decade for “Walk This Way” to help save Aerosmith‘s career, this 1970s rock song set the stage for a major comeback in the 1980s. Run-D.M.C.’s version of this track took Aerosmith from throwback mainstays to relevant, current artists.

The rap remix of this song proved how timeless and universal Aerosmith’s songwriting is. “Now there’s a backseat lover / That’s always undercover / And I talk ’til my daddy says,” are motormouth lyrics that have gripped listeners of all genres. This lustful track has survived for generations. Prior to this song’s second life with Run-D.M.C., Aerosmith was heading to has-been status. After that, they were steadied for a decades-long reign at the top of the rock heap.

“Miss You” — The Rolling Stones

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“Miss You” proved The Rolling Stones’ adaptability. Though this dance-oriented track was a departure from their typical bluesy sound, it became a hit. This 1970s rock song is a floor-filler that somehow holds the roots of rock in one hand and the disco scene in the other.

“Well, I’ve been haunted in my sleep / You’ve been starring in my dreams / Lord, I miss you, child,” the lyrics to this Stones staple read. By the end of the 1970s, The Stones were struggling to keep up with the changing tides of the rock industry. Though they were forced to innovate a bit, it’s their resilience that has made them such an enduring group.

“Carry On Wayward Son” – Kansas

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Kansas was given one final chance to earn a hit after a major album flop. Though that was a daunting task, the band followed through with “Carry On Wayward Son”. This iconic 1970s prog rock track did more than just revitalize Kansas’ career; it became one of the most famous rock songs ever.

The opening line, “Carry on, my wayward son / There’ll be peace when you are done,” is something most rock fans can sing along to, and largely so can every listener who hasn’t been living under a rock. You can’t ask for much more of a success story than this song. It changed Kansas’ career trajectory. Moreover, it reshaped 1970s rock as a whole.

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