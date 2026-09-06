3 Rock Songs From the 1980s That Mean More When You Listen to Them With Friends

These rock songs from the 1980s are best experienced with your friends by your side. They are hits in any scenario, but they are even more impactful when shared.

[RELATED: 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1989 That Felt Like the Last Night of the 80s]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Livin’ On A Prayer” — Bon Jovi

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Listening to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” is good anytime, but it only fully comes to fruition once you’re in a room with friends, screaming along to the chorus. This is a 1980s rock song meant to be experienced rather than just listened to. It’s an active partnership between anthem and listener.

This song might be about hard times, but it does nothing but foster happiness when it comes on. “She says, “We’ve gotta hold on to what we’ve got / It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not / We’ve got each other, and that’s a lot for love / We’ll give it a shot,” the lyrics read. Who among us hasn’t gotten the party going with this track once or twice?

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” — Simple Minds

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The ultimate song about unlikely friendships, it’s a must-play for a group setting. Even if you don’t think to play this 1980s rock hit often, it works wonders when it comes on. “Won’t you come see about me? / I’ll be alone, dancing, you know it, baby / Tell me your troubles and doubts / Giving me everything inside and out,” is a sentiment that is best served with your favorite people around you.

This 1980s classic instantly brings to mind the film that made it famous, The Breakfast Club. That film is friendship incarnate; it bolsters the power of connection. Because of that, this song does the same in our lives, bringing us together when we need it.

“Everybody Wants To Rule the World” — Tears For Fears

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Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule the World” might be a tad bit anxiety-inducing when you listen closely to the lyrics. But let’s be honest, when we’re singing along to this song with friends, we’re not thinking about the lyrics.

Like so many bands in the 1980s, Tears For Fears managed to hide this weighty message underneath anthemic musicality. In fact, it’s one of the best examples of that affinity. Because of that, this song works well in a group setting, kicking off a sing-along and perhaps even filling a dance floor.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)