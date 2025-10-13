3 Rock Songs That Criticize Fame and the Music Industry

When you’re a burgeoning band, all you want is to earn some semblance of fame. Notoriety is equated with success in the music industry. However, those who earn that fame almost instantly regret it. Many musicians have penned songs about the double-edged nature of fame, including the three below. These artists succinctly criticized the music industry and the name recognition it gave them.

“Life’s Been Good” – Joe Walsh

While many songs about the perils of fame are on the sad side, Joe Walsh decided to have a little fun with his criticism. “Life’s Been Good” is a depressing yet tongue-in-cheek look at a life most of us on the outside would consider glamorous.

I have a mansion, forget the price / Ain’t never been there, they tell me it’s nice, sums up Walsh‘s point of view well. Though he’s earned fame, he doesn’t get to enjoy the things it has afforded him. Essentially, Walsh is telling his listeners that fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Though many of us would still disagree with Walsh, fame is the kind of thing that seems only to be truly understood in the throes of it.

“Shooting Star” – Bad Company

Many stars burn out. Though there are very few true overnight successes, one hit can completely change the trajectory of someone’s life. While some can hack it, others lose themselves. In worst-case scenarios, they lose their life after falling off the deep end. It’s happened to many rockers throughout music history. Bad Company used all of those stories as a jumping-off point for “Shooting Star.”

Johnny died one night, died in his bed / Bottle of whiskey, sleeping tablets by his head, the lyrics in the bridge read. These lyrics are the tragic end to Bad Company‘s story of instant fame. It’s unfortunately a familiar tale for the music industry that doesn’t seem to get any less sad the more we hear it.

“Fame” – David Bowie

David Bowie‘s “Fame” is one of the most famous songs on the subject. Though he didn’t delve into as many specifics as the first two songs on this list, he got his point across.

Like Walsh, Bowie dismantles the idea of the “high life.” Though celebrities are meant to have it all, Bowie was here to tell his listeners that all is not as it seems. Fame, not your brain, it’s just the flame / That burns your change to keep you insane, he sings.

