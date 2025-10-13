‘The Road’ Star Keith Urban Says Touring Isn’t Always Glamorous: “It’s Lonely and Miserable”

Wanting to compete against shows like The Voice and American Idol, CBS announced its new show, The Road. Unlike other singing competitions that put contestants in front of judges, The Road decided to give the aspiring artists some real-life experience. Needing a little help, producers called on Blake Shelton, Gretchen Wilson, and Keith Urban. With each contestant opening for Urban while on tour, the hitmaker offered a taste of what life is like on the road. And although it might look glamorous, Urban insisted it was both “lonely and miserable.”

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Urban, who spent decades in country music, shared the toll a tour can take on a singer. “Where do we start? It’s a calling, and you’re going to do it or you’re not going to make it. When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night.”

Battling sickness was just the start. Aside from not sleeping and needing to push through each performance, Urban insisted, “You miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick — and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’”

The Only Reason Keith Urban Kept Touring

While Keith’s description of touring sounded downright “miserable”, he welcomed the road with open arms. And the reason – “Because this is what I’m born to do.”

With Urban taking the 12 contestants on tour, The Road brings a refreshing take on singing competitions that helped launch careers for stars like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

But again, with stardom comes a price. Just recently, Urban explained that the finale for The Road clashed with his show in Las Vegas. “I just played a show in Vegas last night and I had another one tomorrow night, and [taping] this finale fell in between. So I came home after the show last night, got in at 5 a.m., here we are, and then take off tomorrow, go to Vegas.”

And for those who believe it gets easier – Urban promised, “That never changes.” Don’t miss The Road, premiering on CBS at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on October 19th.

