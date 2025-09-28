3 Rock Three-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Could Have Kept Charting

You’ve heard of one-hit wonders. You’ve probably heard a few two-hit wonders through the years. But what about three-hit wonders, specifically in the rock world of the 1980s? Some of the following three-hit wonders in rock music might just surprise you. They’re quite big names, whose legacies have certainly outgrown whatever the charts might say. However, when it comes down to the facts, they only scored three Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. Let’s take a look!

A Flock Of Seagulls

Remember A Flock Of Seagulls? This new wave electronic rock outfit is still together today. But back in the 80s, they were known for a handful of hits and particularly memorable hairstyles.

A Flock Of Seagulls enjoyed a little more success in their native UK in the 80s. However, in the US, they are considered three-hit wonders. The first of those hits is the memorable 1982 song “I Ran (So Far Away)”, which peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100. Their second Top 40 hit was “Space Age Love Song” from 1982. That song peaked at No. 30 on the Hot 100. Their final hit was the (you guessed it) 1982 song “Wishing (If I Had A Photograph Of You)”, which peaked at No. 26. It seems like 1982 was a good year for them. “The More You Live, The More You Love” from 1984 made it to the Hot 100, but not the Top 40.

This was one of the finest new wave outfits of its time, and I don’t understand how they didn’t score more hits in the US.

The Cure

While The Cure wouldn’t be considered anything close to a three-hit wonder in the band’s native UK, they are indeed considered three-hit wonders across the pond. Consider this an example of why the Hot 100 is not the end-all be-all of one’s music career. Despite only making it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 three times, The Cure is known as one of the most legendary gothic rock outfits of all time.

The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” from 1987 was their first to make it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100. That hit peaked at No. 40. “Lovesong” followed in 1989, peaking at No. 2. Their last single to make it to the Top 40 is “Friday I’m In Love” from 1992, which peaked at No. 18.

Considering The Cure is still together today, there’s still time for them to hit the Hot 100 again.

Franke And The Knockouts

Remember this soft rock outfit? Franke And The Knockouts enjoyed quite a bit of success in the early 1980s. Specifically, this American pop-rock band scored three Top 40 hits on the Hot 100, and they would be considered three-hit wonders today. In fact, those three song were their only songs to chart on the Hot 100, period.

The first of the band’s string of hits was “Sweetheart” from 1981, which peaked at No. 10. “You’re My Girl” followed later that year at No. 27. The final hit of the bunch was “Without You (Not Another Lonely Night)” from 1982, which peaked at No. 24. The group would later disband in 1986. Perhaps if they lasted a little longer, they wouldn’t be considered three-hit wonders today.

