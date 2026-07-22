3 Rock Voices From the 1960s You’ll Recognize in About Two Seconds

The 1960s offered fans some of the most famous rock voices ever. When it comes to the genre, the decade had the epic sound down pat. In many ways, the 1960s set the blueprint for every decade that would follow it.

That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three rockers from the era that we adore and know quite well. Indeed, these are three rock singing voices from the 1960s you’ll recognize in about two seconds.

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John Lennon

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In many ways, The Beatles defined the 1960s. The group began the decade with simple, bubblegum rock songs about holding hands. But as the era progressed, so did the British-born members. And while every Beatle had a role in the quartet’s definitional existence, it was singer John Lennon who possessed perhaps the most recognizable voice. It scraped the sky. It broke up and glittered like electricity. For evidence of this, look no further than the band’s rendition of the hit rock track, “Twist And Shout”. As soon as you put it on, you know it’s him.

Bob Dylan

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Bob Dylan has perhaps the most recognizable singing voice of all time. For better and for worse, Dylan is known for his unique crooning style. Today, his voice is scratchy and a bit froggy. But in the 1960s, it was buoyant and, well, his own. Back in the day, Dylan brought a nontraditional singing style to his songs that often read more like poetry. It was an interesting sonic juxtaposition that has since lasted throughout the decades. And whenever one of his tunes comes on the radio, you’re never unsure who it is.

Jimi Hendrix

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Not only is Jimi Hendrix the greatest rock guitarist of all time, but his singing voice is rather underrated. Whenever one of his tunes comes on your favorite classic rock radio station, you know it’s the Seattle-born artist. You don’t have to hear his wailing, intricate guitar solos to know it’s him. Indeed, his literal singing voice is supremely unique and all his own. It’s gritty, bluesy, and perfect. Even the most casual fans know it’s true!

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