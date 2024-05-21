3 Runner-Ups From ‘The Voice’ Who Went on To Have Great Careers

The Voice has given a boost to so many contestants’ music careers, regardless of whether they win or not. And when it comes to a few famous runner-ups, not winning the show didn’t put too much of a damper on their careers. In fact, they went on to do some incredible things after their time on The Voice. Let’s look at a few runner-ups from The Voice who used their exposure on the show to launch great careers!

1. Terry McDermott

This Scottish singer was the runner-up on the third season of The Voice in the US. He’s one of the most memorable contestants, and fans were shocked when he lost the competition. Luckily, McDermott has gone on to foster a pretty successful career. He released a single called “Pictures” which peaked at the #1 spot on the iTunes rock chart. And in 2021, his band Lotus Crush was signed to MVK Music Group.

2. Dia Frampton

Frampton made it to second place on the very first season of The Voice, and she has said that she didn’t think she would make it that far. In fact, she was mainly interested in using the show to promote the album Cocoon from her band Meg & Dia. From there, she kicked off her solo career, released two albums, and has been featured as a songwriter and vocalist on several other artists’ tracks.

3. Juliet Simms

Simms is known for her powerful voice, and it was shocking when she didn’t win the second season of The Voice. She’s released a number of EPs and singles since then and recently rebranded as Lilith Czar. Her most recent album was the 2021 release Created From Filth And Dust, which featured singles that made it to the Billboard US Mainstream Rock Chart.

Photo courtesy of Lilith Czar’s X page

