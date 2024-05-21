Kelly Clarkson’s Return to ‘The Voice’ Season 25 Finale Has Fans Calling for Double Chair With Her and Reba

Kelly Clarkson is making an appearance on The Voice season 25 Finale, and fans are begging for a double chair with Clarkson and Reba McEntire. Fans took to social media to share their love for the two legends before they come together on The Voice.

“Bring back Kelly for a season. I think she and Reba ought to be the double chair,” one fan noted. Another wrote, “Would love to see kelly back,” while another commented, “No john legend? Bring Kelly back.”

It seems like fans are passionate about bringing Kelly Clarkson back to The Voice, but whether she would do it is another question entirely. With a successful daytime talk show right now, Clarkson is definitely busy. However, if the double chair is sticking around, maybe there’s something to having McEntire and Clarkson take the helm.

The Voice is Pulling Out All the Stops for Season Finale

The Voice will air its final episode of season 25 tonight, May 21, at 9 p.m. Eastern. It will also be available on Peacock the next day. The show is presenting finalists Nathan Chester, Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders, Asher HaVon, and Karen Waldrup.

Not only will the episodes showcase the incredible talent on the show, it will also include many more former coaches and musical guests. Along with Clarkson, Blake Shelton is returning for the night. Additionally, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, and Gwen Stefani will show up.

As for musical guest, those include The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and Gina Miles. Last night’s episode brought out Keith Urban, former Mega Mentor, and the U.S. Army Field Band to get everyone pumped for the performances.

Starting at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight, there will be a recap of the Live Finale Part 1. Fans will get a chance to watch an hour of the highlights from last night’s episode, preparing them to see the winner of The Voice finally crowned.

