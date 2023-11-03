3 Songs About Cheese to Savor

Ooey gooey and oh-so-delicious, cheese is just about everyone’s favorite snack. Whether you like sharp cheddar, stinky blue, melty brie, or the seemingly ubiquitous stretchy mozzarella, the stuff is magic on the taste buds. It’s even inspired some excellent songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Racking your brain to recall any songs you may know about cheese? No need! We’ve compiled a list of the three best cheese-inspired songs for you to enjoy along with your charcuterie board, cheeseburger, or countless other delicacies involving cheese.

[RELATED: The Tough-Love Meaning Behind “Tulsa Time” by Don Williams]

This song comes from the Pacific Northwest-born rock band Modest Mouse on the band’s 2001 LP, Sad Sappy Sucker Chokin on a Mouthful of Lost Thoughts. What better band to write about cheese than one named after the food’s favorite animal connoisseur? Lead singer Isaac Brock sings on the track:

Mice eat cheese

And for the most part they do as they please

But cat comes home

Mice don’t feel very free to walk around

Walk around

This song from Nirvana’s debut album, Bleach, uses cheese as a metaphor. Indeed, cheese can mean food, money, or in this case, stand for the head honcho (i.e. the Big Cheese). So sings the band’s enigmatic, brilliant frontman Kurt Cobain about Sub Pop’s co-founder Jonathan Poneman:





Big cheese, make me

Mine says, go to the office

Big cheese, make me

Mine says, one that stays



Black is black, straight back

Need more enemies

Show you all what a man is



Big lies make my

Mine says, go to the office

Big cheese, make me

Message, what is it

If cheese has a downside, it’s that it’s so good but not nearly as good for you. Here, iconic beach bum songwriter Jimmy Buffett sings about the perils of the food, especially when it’s laid over a big juicy hamburger. From Buffett’s 1978 album Son of a Son of a Sailor, the late singer belts:

Tried to amend my carnivorous habits

Made it nearly seventy days

Losin’ weight without speed, eatin’ sunflower seeds

Drinkin’ lots of carrot juice and soakin’ up rays

But at night I’d have these wonderful dreams

Some kind of sensuous treat

Not zucchini, fettuccini, or bulgur wheat

But a big warm bun and a huge hunk of meat

Cheeseburger in paradise

Heaven on earth with an onion slice

Not too particular, not too precise

I’m just a cheeseburger in paradise

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images