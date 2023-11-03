7 Best Thinline Acoustics of 2023

Looking for the best thinline acoustics? This is the round-up for you!

Thin-body acoustic guitars can be a real pleasure to play, often rivaling electric guitars for comfort and playability, while also giving the rich acoustic tone and projection you need for unplugged performances, be they onstage or around the campfire.

In this article, we'll cover the top thinlines for all kinds of uses below, including studio options, classical models, and more.

If you're still undecided after checking out our picks, we've also included a succinct buyer's guide near the bottom to help you pick the perfect thinline acoustic guitar for your needs.

Our top pick is the Takamine TSP138CTB which offers solid performance unplugged, as well as amped up. But don't take our word for it -- there are picks for players of all budgets and experience levels on our list of the best thinline acoustics.

Let's find your next thin-body acoustic guitar!

Best Thinline Acoustics

1. Best Overall – Takamine Thinline TSP138CTB

String Type: Steel

Steel Nut Width: 1.653"

1.653" Number of Frets: 21

21 Onboard Electronics: Takamine Palathetic pickups with tuner and 3-band EQ

The TSP138CTB thin body guitar brought to market by Takamine is a lovely example of all that these types of guitars can offer a discerning musician.

This beautiful guitar is made from solid spruce, sapele, and mahogany - great tonewoods intended to balance its sound without dampening it.

Outfitted with Takamine's special Palathetic pickups, this thin six-string can play as perfectly as any electric when plugged into an amp or an array of effects.

If you're a sucker for looks, then you'll likely appreciate the eye-catching appeal of the abalone inlays in this guitar too.

Proud owners of the TSP138CTB assert that it is one of the best acoustic guitars on the market on the basis of workmanship alone. The inclusion of a rosewood fretboard certainly helps in this arena.

Granted, they also acknowledge the thin body does thin out the sound of the instrument when unplugged, compared to a standard acoustic. But, when plugged in, the incorporated preamp takes over to flesh out your tone altogether.

There are loads of acoustic guitars with reverberant spruce wood details built into their shapes, but not all feature a solid spruce on sapele top like the TSP138CTB.

For those looking to work their way into the upper octaves, the cutaway body shape should be a welcome inclusion here as well.

2. Best Budget Thinline Acoustic – Yamaha APX600 Thin-line Cutaway

String Type: Steel

Steel Nut Width: 1.6875"

1.6875" Number of Frets: 22

22 Onboard Electronics: System 65A Preamp with Piezo Pickup, Built-in Tuner

Few budget brands would dare to offer a proper, solid spruce top on an attractive thinline six-string, but the designers at Yamaha are real dreamers.

The APX600 thin body is one of the best guitars you can get for less than $300. It comes with a built-in piezo pickup system, preamp, and tuner to get you up and strumming in no time.

Budding guitar heroes have sung a great many praises for this Yamaha model, claiming it to be both beautiful and ergonomic. They also insist that this guitar sounds great regardless of your amplification preferences.

Not all acoustic guitars are comfortable to play, especially for long practice sessions, but this one is reported to be mind-bogglingly pleasant to play all day long.

Owing to the spruce, you can count on this guitar giving out an incredibly resonant tone considering the size of its body.

The rosewood fretboard is a joy to handle as well, offering professional playability at a fraction of a professional price.

3. Best High-End Thinline Acoustic – Takamine TSP178AC Thinline Acoustic-Electric Guitar

String Type: Steel

Steel Nut Width: 1.653"

1.653" Number of Frets: 21

21 Onboard Electronics: Takamine Palathetic pickups with tuner and 3-band EQ

Takamine is by no means the only maker of good thin body acoustic guitars, but they deserve another mention here for this high-end alternative to our top pick.

The TSP178AC is simply gorgeous to look at and offers everything needed to make it a pleasure to play. A C-shaped neck and cutaway body shape ensure you'll be able to fret notes like it's nothing.

Those who have their own point out that its underpowered unplugged sound is overshadowed by its incredible plugged-in tone.

The TSP178AC is also said to be super lightweight and on the smaller side, making it a very attractive option for anyone looking for an alternative to solid body guitars.

As is often the case with Takamine guitars, the aesthetic finish alone is enough to win many musicians over. This model boasts a bright blue sunburst finish in a glistening varnish that only the blind could possibly ignore.

Flame maple construction adds additional flare and tone, while a dark ebony wood fingerboard improves playability.

These thin body acoustics handle a lot like an electric guitar, offering a built-in preamp system, 3-band EQ, and Palathetic pickups to tip the scales in their favor for playability.

If you're looking for a pricier thinline acoustic guitar with tastefully showy details in abalone and all the ergonomics of an electric guitar, this is a brilliant buy.

4. Best for Classical Guitarists – Alhambra 5PCT Conservatory Full-scale Nylon-string Cutaway Thinline Acoustic-electric Classical Guitar

String Type: Nylon

Nylon Nut Width: 1.968"

1.968" Number of Frets: 19

19 Onboard Electronics: Fishman Clasica III

Those familiar with playing an electric guitar may find a full-blown classical guitar design to be a bit of a stretch to get used to, but the 5PCT Conservatory from Alhambra is arguably a great place to start.

This model offers a full-scale form factor without the thick body you would otherwise expect on an instrument of its type.

Acoustic guitars built in the classic Spanish tradition must adhere to some fairly exacting specifications, including solid wood tops and carefully layered backs that project sound correctly. The 5PCT offers all of the above in cedar and rosewood.

Nylon string guitars like the 5PCT are constructed with authentic Spanish features, including a special heel neck joint to improve tone resonance.

This fine specimen differs from your regular acoustic guitar by including overwhelming attention to detail in its design and materials, going so far as to offer an actual ebony fretboard on a mahogany neck.

The body cutaway of the 5PCT sports is always a nice touch for those intent on playing high notes, and the thin form factor makes for an extremely playable instrument all around. As for tonewoods, you can count on projecting sound pretty nicely with a cedar top over rosewood.

Most acoustic guitars of the classical persuasion are not necessarily intended for standing stage use, but this model bucks that trend with embedded Fishman Clasica III electronics.

There's a tuner, EQ, and phase switch to make the 5PCT really sing when plugged into an amp. However, you'll notice the traditionally wide nut on this guitar lends itself perfectly to classical purists looking for that familiar feel.

5. Best for Gigging Guitarists – Breedlove Organic Performer Pro Concert Thinline CE

String Type: Steel

Steel Nut Width: 1.692"

1.692" Number of Frets: 20

20 Onboard Electronics: Fishman Flex Plus-T

Of all the thin body acoustic guitars you could choose from for gigging purposes, the Organic Performer Pro Concert variety offered by Breedlove is among the best.

This guitar gives you a solid spruce top and African mahogany on the rest of the body for optimal tonal quality.

Whether you're used to strumming an electric guitar or already well-versed in wielding acoustics, this thin option offers incredible value.

The Organic Performer Pro Concert outshines other acoustic guitars on-stage with built-in Fishman Flex Plus T electronics that should keep the feedback from ever coming back at all.

A special "cascade" bracing pattern in this guitar's body ensures the tones you have at your fingertips are maximally responsive. You should instantly notice a surprising bit of warmth to the sound this six-string puts out, owing to this unique approach to bracing.

Plus, you get the sort of slender neck you may have come to expect on an electric guitar. The pinless ovangkol bridge this model is built with should also please the string-swapping speed demons out there.

6. Best for Bass Guitarists – Warwick RockBass Alien Deluxe Hybrid Thinline Acoustic-electric Bass Guitar

String Type: Steel

Steel Nut Width: 1.5"

1.5" Number of Frets: 24

24 Onboard Electronics: Shadow Nanomagnetic (fretboard), Piezo (bridge), Shadow Preamp with Tuner

Although people rarely think of bassists as owners of acoustic guitars, there are indeed a number of excellent acoustic basses to choose from. This unique build from Warwick offers all of the appeal of an acoustic bass but with the added bonus of being super thin and light.

There are even thin options on the market, like this RockBass Alien Deluxe Hybrid Thinline from Warwick. It offers a great Wenge fingerboard and mahogany neck joined with a body of walnut and spruce for top-tier projection.

Plenty of electronics come into the picture, too, including a Shadow Nanomagnetic pickup to power your most nuanced, amplified performances. There's a great piezo pickup built into this bad boy too. So, don't worry about switching to a more electrified sound on stage.

Warwick's acoustic guitars generally flaunt unique designs with warped soundholes and practical cutaways. This model certainly turns heads with an extraterrestrial yet immediately playable build.

The choice of tonewoods guarantees a certain degree of warmth and brightness in tone that may very well win you over once you have one in your hands. If not that, then the easy access to upper fret space is sure to get you going.

You can go unplugged with this instrument or amp it up easily enough. The C-shaped neck and wenge fretboard make it easy to work with, no matter how you choose to play.

If your last bass was an electric guitar, then you should find the abundance of built-in electronics here reassuring. You get a tuner, balance controls, and a phase switch to work with, in addition to a simple volume adjuster.

The pickup tone switch is a particularly compelling inclusion for those looking to get a more unique sound right out of the gate.

7. Best for Studio Use – ESP LTD TL-6FM Thinline Acoustic-electric Guitar

String Type: Steel

Steel Nut Width: 1.692"

1.692" Number of Frets: 22 (Jumbo)

22 (Jumbo) Onboard Electronics: Fishman TL-3 Preamp with Tuner

Anyone who has had to record acoustic guitars in a studio already knows how tough it can be to get the perfect take on the first try. The ESP LTD TL-6FM simplifies the process considerably with quality Fishman electronics built right into its comfortable design.

Plus, you get to work with a U-shaped mahogany neck fitted with jumbo frets for vastly improved barre chords across the board.

People seem to appreciate the inclusion of a big onboard tuner in the body of this guitar. This, coupled with the extended fretboard and built-in preamp, makes this one of the best thin body acoustic options for studio use.

Most owners assert that the sound of the LTD TL-6FM is excellent and in line with what you would expect from traditional acoustic guitars. They also claim the fingerboard is fairly comfortable to maneuver around.

As with all thin body acoustic guitars, you can definitely count on this model being more comfortable to play while standing than standard acoustic options. Plus, you get a figured maple top to brighten up its tone a bit.

Not only do you benefit from a thin body on the LTD TL-6FM, but the neck is fairly slim, too, allowing for faster chord transitions and easier fretting acrobatics.

Best Thinline Acoustics Buyer's Guide

Although there are loads of variations on acoustic guitars built for performing and playing while standing, thinner options like those above are a particularly appealing compromise worth considering.

To find the right acoustic in this category, you'll need to consider the string type, the nut width, the number of frets available, and any onboard electronics the guitar comes with.

String Type

Not every acoustic guitar can be strung with steel strings. In the case of classical guitars, there's a very good chance that yours will not come with a truss rod built into its neck. Without this metal rod, the neck simply can't handle all steel strings adjusted to normal tension.

Strapping steel strings to a guitar without a truss rod will undoubtedly lead to warping of its neck. If you intend to play steel strings on your own guitar, then you'll need to choose a guitar rated for use with such strings.

Classical or nylon string guitars will work perfectly with the strings they are designed to handle. However, a steel string guitar can technically be strung with nylons as well.

Considering your own playing style is probably the most appropriate way to gauge what will be the best thin body acoustic to buy when it comes to string type.

Nut Width

Strings pass over the nut at the bottom of the headstock of your guitar, then run all the way down the fretboard to the bridge on the body of the instrument. The width of the nut matches the overall width of the fretboard itself.

Most classical guitar designs will offer a much wider nut width than their steel-string counterparts. This aids in the playing of certain musical styles and plucking techniques, such as those practiced by Flamenco masters.

However, a thinner nut width on an acoustic guitar translates to increased comfort while playing for extended periods of time.

If you are looking for the utmost in comfort - comparable to an electric guitar - you should aim for a nut width under 1.8 inches.

Number of Frets

The more frets that your guitar has available, the more playing options you'll be able to tap into. The best thin body acoustic you can get will be the one that best matches your own aspirations as a guitarist.

An acoustic guitar with more than 20 frets (and a cutaway body shape) practically guarantees you'll be able to explore a wide range of notes with relative ease.

Onboard Electronics

Your chosen thin body acoustic guitar is not likely to offer as much projection and depth of sound as a larger acoustic would. However, the electronics you choose to use can make up for this minor compromise when plugged into an amp.

Thin body guitars with built-in preamps can really beef up your audio signal at the source and onboard tuners can be a huge benefit for quick adjustments onstage.

An added EQ can make adjusting the nuances of your acoustic guitar tone on the fly a breeze as well.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is slim acoustic guitar called?

A slim acoustic guitar can be called by many names, depending on its design and purpose. However, most would simply call these instruments thin body guitars.

Is Slim acoustic guitar good?

The best thin body acoustics offer unplugged sound that rivals many traditionally sized acoustic options on the market.

The biggest draw for a thin body acoustic guitar is its playability and the comfort it offers players while standing up.

Are thinner guitars better?

A thin body acoustic guitar can produce great acoustic sound while plugged into an amp and is generally better suited for standing performances than traditional acoustics.

What is the hardest style of guitar to play?

There are loads of challenging styles that you can play on an acoustic guitar, including Flamenco and Jazz. However, most guitarists would agree that just about any playing style can be a challenge to actually master.

What is the easiest guitar to play on?

The absolute easiest guitar to play on is an electric guitar. Slender necks, slim profiles, amplifiers, and mild distortion effects can greatly simplify the process of producing nice noises on this kind of instrument vs doing so on an acoustic guitar.

Summing Up

If you're looking for the best thin acoustic guitar that you can get, you can't go wrong with one of our picks presented on this list.

For the absolute best value at a great price, you can't beat the TSP138CTB from Takamine. It has a very comfortable shape and is a solid thin body acoustic guitar to consider for most purposes.

If you're looking for a cheaper option, then you'll find all of the functionality you could want in the APX600 from Yamaha.

No matter your budget or needs, you're sure to find the thinline acoustic of your dreams here. Now, take another look and don't hesitate to pick one up today!