3 Songs From 1976 That Could Teach Musicians a Thing or Two Today

The year 1976 yielded a ton of amazing songs, especially in genres like arena rock, folk rock, and pop music. If you’re an aspiring musician in need of some lessons from the past, there are a few hit songs from that very year that can teach you a thing or two about songwriting and production. Let’s take a look, shall we?

“Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac

The mid-to-late 1970s were quite a good time for the folk-rock outfit Fleetwood Mac. One particular song of theirs from 1976, “Rhiannon”, was a big hit. A standout release from the band’s self-titled album the previous year, this tune peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Like many of Stevie Nicks’ best-written songs, this tune is a lesson in excellent songwriting. Nicks found inspiration in something as small as a book she read in passing, proving that musicians can find something interesting in everyday mundane life to write a song about.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy is, in my opinion, the catchiest of all rock songs from 1976. Written by the late great Phil Lynott, this song’s composition is really a solid achievement. And while no one knows for sure what this song is about or inspired by, it’s a masterclass in writing a hard rock song with an addictive melody, plus catchy lyrics that anyone can relate to.

Many listeners have turned this gem on when going out on a boys’ night, visiting their hometown, and on many other occasions. Think of how you can write a song that others can relate to and hear themselves in. That’s the key to penning an anthem.

“Baby, I Love Your Way” by Peter Frampton

This is one of the best rock songs to come out in 1976, and it’s a lesson in the potential of a live recording to become a major hit. Peter Frampton’s “Baby, I Love Your Way” was released as a studio recording in 1975, but the live version from 1976 tends to hog all the love. There’s a reason for that.

Frampton always shone on stage, and his live recordings have always had this unique quality to them that fans love. If your band tends to do best live, why not record more live music? It’s worth a shot, at least.

