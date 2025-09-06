Watch Peter Frampton Interviewed by and Performing with Warren Haynes in a New Episode of PBS’ ‘The Art of Music’

Peter Frampton and Warren Haynes are featured in a new episode of the PBS series The Art of Music, premiering on select stations starting Saturday, September 6. The show features Frampton being interviewed by and performing with the Gov’t Mule frontman and former Allman Brothers Band member in front an invite-only audience at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

During the program, Frampton chats with Haynes about his musical influences and inspirations, and various aspects of his long career. He reflects on his friendship with David Bowie, his teenage band The Herd, his stint with Humble Pie, and his solo work, including, of course, his landmark concert album Frampton Comes Alive!

Frampton also performs a few of his classic songs with Haynes, including “Do You Feel Like We Do,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Show Me the Way,” and “Lines on My Face.” They’re accompanied by two members of Peter’s touring band—keyboardist Rob Arthur and bassist Alison Prestwood.

At the beginning of the program, Frampton and Haynes are shown checking out the museums new collection of vintage guitars. One of the instruments is a Les Paul guitar that Keith Richards played during The Rolling Stones’ first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

To find out when The Art of Music will air in area visit TheArtofMusic.co. You can also view the show at the website and on YouTube.

In a statement, Frampton shared how he felt about taking part in The Art of Music.

“It was wonderful performing for The Art of Music series,” Peter said in a statement. “[I]t’s such a unique way of putting art and music together and to have done this at The Met, what an honor.”

Don Maggi, The Art of Music’s creator and executive producer, added, “We’re excited to share this new episode of The Art of Music featuring Peter Frampton and Warren Haynes. The combination of these two legends together on stage within the walls of the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art offers audiences a unique and intimate look inside Frampton’s historic journey through storytelling and performance.”

About Frampton’s and Haynes’ Upcoming Tour Plans

Frampton recently announced dates for a fall U.S. leg of his Let’s Do It Again! Tour. The trek features nine shows in the South Central and Southeastern U.S., kicking off October 17 in New Orleans and plotted out through a November 4 concert in Orlando, Florida. Some of the other major cities Frampton will visit are San Antonio, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Memphis, Tennessee; and Atlanta. Tickets are on sale now.

Peter also recently announced that he’ll be releasing a new studio album in early 2026.

Meanwhile, Haynes is currently touring the U.S. with Gov’t Mule on the jam band’s ongoing Back in the Saddle trek. The outing, which kicked off August 27 in Milwaukee, is scheduled through a November 1 concert in Philadelphia.

The band also will be hosting the 16th edition of its Island Exodus destination event in Montego Bay, Jamaica, in January 2026.

