4 Romantic Pop Lines From the 80s That Will Make You Want To Fall in Love

Love is in the air! Here are some pop lyrics from the 80s that perfectly capture that feeling of being utterly in love with someone.

“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship

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“Lookin’ in your eyes, I see a paradise / This world that I found is too good to be true.”

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This Starship entry on our list of 80s pop classics chronicles a kind of love that’s a little bit, cliché as it might seem, star-crossed. “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” was actually inspired by songwriter Albert Hammond’s relationship with his then-girlfriend, whom he lived with whilst the divorce from his previous marriage was still being finalized. Regardless of how controversial it might seem, there’s something to be said about a love that is willing to prevail against all odds.

“I Just Called To Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder

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“I just called to say I love you / I just called to say how much I care, I do.”

This Wonder song could definitely be seen as a testament to romantic love, but in reality, Wonder actually wrote “I Just Called To Say I Love You” after visiting his mother at home. His mom, Lula May Hardaway, actually co-wrote many of his hits, including “I Was Made To Lover Her” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”. What’s not to love about that?

“Crazy For You” by Madonna

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“I’m crazy for you / Touch me once and you’ll know it’s true / I never wanted anyone like this.”

This song is all about sexual desire and obsessively falling for someone. “Crazy For You” got Madonna her first Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Whitney Houston took the prize with her cover of “Saving All My Love For You”.

“You’re The Inspiration” by Chicago

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“You’re the meaning in my life / You’re the inspiration / You bring feeling to my life / You’re the inspiration.”

This song expresses love by telling someone they inspire you, which is a beautiful way to share your affection. Fun fact: “You’re The Inspiration” was actually written with Kenny Rogers in mind, but then rewritten for Chicago. I love the Chicago version but could also totally hear Rogers singing it.

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