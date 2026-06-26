3 Songs From the 2000s That Secretly Belong to Country Music

These three songs from the 2000s aren’t country music, but really, they are. These tracks all have elements that make them feel right at home alongside any true country hit. Whether it’s perfect harmonies or acoustic instrumentation, these 2000s staples secretly belong to country music. With minimal changes, these songs could jump genres.

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“When You Look Me In The Eyes” — Jonas Brothers

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We’re starting off with The Jonas Brothers. This trio has long had some overlap with country. More than their parental connection to Nashville and their many country collaborations, these brothers have long imbued their sound with bits of country music.

Their most sneaky country song is, in my opinion, “When You Look Me In The Eyes”. This harmony-filled track would be a coup for any country band. It’s earnest, touching, and in the spirit of classic country songs. We could just as easily see Rascal Flatts doing this track as these three pop boy banders.

“I’m Yours” — Jason Mraz

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Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours” is a pop song, to be sure. But the spirit of country music is in there, too. Many country artists have covered this track because it’s accessible to them. If you remove Mraz’s poppy vocals and add someone with more of a twang, this song could easily be country.

This song is in the vein of the breezy, beachy country artists like Kenny Chesney. With a few production changes, this song could be a massive country hit. Really, if you left it exactly the same, today’s pop-influenced country scene would probably accept this track as is.

“Hey There Delilah” — Plain White T’s

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This is a classic storytelling song. It has made its way into the country adjacent category, with many country artists covering it. Like the other songs on this list, “Hey There Delilah” has elements of country music that draw in artists and listeners in this genre.

In the lyrics, the band sings to an old flame who has moved away to the big city. That’s classic country song fodder. “Hey there, Delilah, don’t you worry about the distance / I’m right there if you get lonely, give this song another listen,” the lyrics read. Imagine those lines with a country accent, and you’ve got yourself a 2000s country staple. This Plain White T’s song could easily make the genre leap.

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