5 Songs You Didn’t Know Lee Brice Wrote for Other Artists

In 2007, Lee Brice started working as a songwriter in Nashville, cutting songs for Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Eli Young Band, and a number of other artists throughout the next decade.

Releasing his debut Love Like Crazy in 2010 and four more albums to follow, including Hey World in 2020, the South Carolina native has also racked up plenty of his own hits since hitting the Nashville scene in the 2000s.

Within Brice’s solo catalog, alone, he’s had eight No. 1s on the country charts, including “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “Hard to Love,” “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Rumor,” and “A Woman Like You.”

Here’s a look at five songs Brice wrote for other artists.

1. “More Than a Memory,” Garth Brooks (2007)

Written by Lee Brice, Billy Montana, Kyle Jacobs

The first single on Garth Brooks‘ third compilation, The Ultimate Hits, “More Than a Memory” was the first song to ever debut at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The tender ballad follows the aftermath of a painful breakup and all the things beyond the memories.

Is when you’re dialing six numbers just to hang up the phone

Driving cross town just to see if she’s home

Waking a friend in the dead of the night

Just to hear him say it’s gonna be alright

When you’re finding things to do at night, not fall asleep

Cuz u know she’ll be there in your dreams

That’s when she’s

More than a memory

2. “Still,” Tim McGraw (2009)

Written by Lee Brice, Kyle Jacobs, and Joe Leathers

Tim McGraw released “Still” as the third single off his 10th album, Southern Voice. The uptempo song pays reverence to the earlier more carefree days and peaked at No. 16.

There’s a place I like to go

Where I can here the cotton grow

When that train whistle blows

A dozen miles down the road

All I really have to do is just be still

There’s the place I love to be

Momma daddy my sister & me

First time I ever saw the beach back to 1983

All I really have to do is just be still

3. “You’ll Always Be Beautiful,” Blake Shelton (2010)

Written by Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann, Jon Stone

Off Blake Shelton‘s very first extended play, Hillbilly Bone, “You’ll Always Be Beautiful” was one of six tracks on the album and centers around a man’s undying love for his partner throughout all their years together. Hillbilly Bone debuted at No. 2 on the country chart and also crossed over at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

You always get dolled up for your party

Good thing your birthday only comes once a year

‘Cause you always forget that you’re so small

You can’t take all that alcohol

And you wind up over my shoulder and into the car

But you’ll always be beautiful

You’ll always be beautiful to me

4. “Seven Days,” Kenny Chesney (2010)

Written by Lee Brice, Jon Stone, Billy Montana

Kenny Chesney said he considered “Seven Days” the sequel to his 2005 No. 1 hit “Anything But Mine.”

“To me, when I heard that song it was like ‘Anything But Mine,’ chapter two,” said Chesney of the song. “It was like the next phase of that guy’s life. I know I have that person in my life, and I think everybody’s got that person in their life, that they were with a short time and had no idea the impact that short time would have on them.”

Chesney added, “No matter how you live, no matter where you go in your life, no matter who you’re with later on, those seven days or that little time frame that you’re with them made more of an impact than you even knew at the time. I think that’s very powerful and that’s what this song’s about.”

The sidewalks, the streets were soaked

The sky was gray but you should have seen her face

Shining like that lighthouse through all the rain

And the way she called my name

I’ve lived those seven days a thousand times

Those seven days a thousand

The title track for Hemingway’s Whiskey was co-written by the late Guy Clark, and the album also features a duet with George Jones on the song “Small Y’all.” Hemingway’s Whiskey was Chesney’s sixth album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

6. “Boy,” Faith Hill (2016)

Written by Lee Brice, Rob Hatch Lance Miller

Released on Faith Hill‘s fourth compilation, Deep Tracks was a collection of songs the country singer never released. “Boy” is a song about all the ways a man professes his love to her.

Of the song, Hill said, “one of my favorites because it reminds me of my man.”

You don’t have to change the world

For me to be a happy girl

It’s just a kiss, it’s just a word

And I know you love me, boy

You don’t have to move a mountain

Even though I believe that you can

It’s just a look, it’s just a touch

And I know you love me

That’s how you show me, boy

Brice released another song called “Boy,” on his 2017 self-titled album. Co-written by Nicolle Galyon and Jon Nite, Brice’s “Boy” was told from the perspective of a father to a son.

