Father John Misty Announces New LP, ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’

Father John Misty is set for his next act.

The psychedelic songwriter and performer has announced his next LP, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, which will be his fifth album and first since the 2018 record, God’s Favorite Customer.

The new album will be available on April 8. And fans anticipating the release will likely quickly gobble it up.

The singer announced the news on social media. He took to Instagram to write, “Chloë and The Next 20th Century out April 8th on @subpop and @bella_union. Pre-orders available on deluxe vinyl, CD, and cassette.”

To celebrate the release, the 40-year-old artist (born Josh Tillman) shared a new song and accompanying video, “Funny Girl,” which you can check out below.

According to Sub Pop, Chloë and the Next 20th Century was both written and recorded from August through December in 2020.

For the record, Tillman brought in longtime collaborator, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Wilson, as well as engineer and mixer Dave Cerminara.

In addition to the new material, Father John Misty and his band have also announced two symphony performances for the new year. The first is on February 25 in Los Angeles at the Walt Disney Concert Hall with the L.A. Philharmonic.

The second is April 7 in London at the Barbican with Britten Sinfonia conducted by Jules Buckley. Tickets for both shows will be on sale on Friday (January 7) at 10 am local time.

Father John Misty’s new record will be available in a limited edition deluxe two-LP box set with exclusive content. Also available are clear blue vinyl, standard vinyl, CD with digipak and poster, cassette, or digital.

Chloë and the Next 20th Century Official Tracklisting:



1. Chloë

2. Goodbye Mr. Blue

3. Kiss Me (I Loved You)

4. (Everything But) Her Love

5. Buddy’s Rendezvous

6. Q4

7. Olvidado (Otro Momento)

8. Funny Girl

9. Only a Fool

10. We Could Be Strangers

11. The Next 20th Century

Photo by Ward & Kweskin / Sub Pop