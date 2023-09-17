3 Songs You Didn’t Know Featured Rashida Jones

As the daughter of prolific songwriter and producer Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones was born with creativity in her blood. That creative genius has manifested in multiple forms, mainly as an actress. Jones is best known for her roles in wildly popular TV shows Parks and Recreation and The Office, along with appearances in films The Social Network, I Love You, Man, and many others.

Along the way, her voice has also shone through in music. Jones has lent her voice to songs by artists across genres, including several for Maroon 5. Check out three songs you didn’t know featured the beloved actress.

1. “Kiwi” by Maroon 5

Maroon 5 had a massive breakthrough with their debut album, Songs About Jane that boasted hits like “This Love” and “Harder to Breathe.” Jones supplied background vocals on three of the album’s deep cuts “Tangled,” “Secret” and “Not Coming Home.” She got back into the studio for the band’s sophomore album, It Won’t Be Soon Before Long, when she supplied backing vocals for the deep cut, “Kiwi.” Jones can be heard echoing frontman Adam Levine singing, You wanna give me something better / Than anything I’ve ever had / A stronger and a faster lover / You disappear so fast.

2. “Starry Night” by Tupac Shakur

In 2000, Jones’ father Quincy Jones helped produce the Tupac Shakur tribute album, The Rose That Grew from Concrete, which turned many of his archived poems and writing into songs. One of those is “Starry Night.” Though it features Quincy and rapper Mac Mall on lead vocals, Jones’ famous daughter comes in on the hook, her voice bringing life to such words as, Starry night, your life / You gave to us, and took away from us.

3. “Dick Starbuck ‘Porno Detective'” by The High & Mighty

The Tupac tribute album wasn’t Jones’ only crossover with the hip-hop world. In 1999, she was a featured guest on hip hop group The High & Mighty’s debut album, Home Field Advantage. Her presence is subtle, supplying background vocals on the fourth track, “Dick Starbuck ‘Porno Detective.'” Mr. E I know you wanna be with me / You and me, baby, we cold roll real tight / We shared drinks and stuff, I let you touch the stuff / Then an hour later it was me you clutched, she sings.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic