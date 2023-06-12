Taylor Swift Makes “Generous” Donation to Food Pantry in Detroit, Michigan

Taylor Swift is “The Man” after providing a whopping donation to a Detroit food bank. Before the hitmaker kicked off her two-night stand at Ford Field stadium in Detroit, Michigan, she paid it forward and made a “generous” contribution to an organization in need.

Gleaners Community Food Bank, a nonprofit located in Southeast Michigan, turned to social media on Friday (June 9) to announce the impactful donation that will help achieve a hunger-free community. “‘No matter what happens in life, be good to people,'” the pantry quoted Swift.

The money will serve five counties in the area – Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, and Monroe. Gleaners’ has provided food to more than 400 partner soup kitchens, pantries, shelters, schools, and agencies.

“These words ring true today with Taylor’s surprise donation to Gleaners during her #TSTheErasTour stop in #Detroit!” the group acknowledged. “Thank you for making an impact & empowering kids and families with nutritious food!”

Kristin Sokul, a spokesperson for Gleaners, confessed that the act of kindness came at a crucial time. The donation amount was not disclosed, but was described as “generous.”

“Taylor Swift’s support of food banks across the country comes at such a critical time for so many emergency food providers,” said Sokul in a statement, reported the Detroit Free Press. “When resources are down, and need is up.”

Sokul continued to speak on Swift’s character and how her support will cause a domino effect of positivity throughout the community. “Her generosity goes beyond dollars for meals. The space in her heart will empower households across Southeast Michigan to live happier, healthier lives and elevate the important issue of food security so others who have the ability to help can be inspired by her example,” said Sokul. “The entire Gleaners team is so grateful for this incredible gift.”

This is far from the first time Swift paid it forward on the Eras Tour. When the “Lover” singer kicked off the state-of-the-art run in March, she made a sizable donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network in Glendale.

“It’s not every day that you get a call from someone who works for Taylor Swift. So, we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real,” said vice president of external relations Terri Shoemaker, according to AZ Central.

After Swift brought the tour to Sin City – she left Three Square, a food bank in Nevada, with a massive gift.

“We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling grateful on this day, March 22!” shared the organization, referring to her chart-topping track “22.” “@TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger. Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community.”

The vocalist will appear next in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at the Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16 and 17.

Photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management