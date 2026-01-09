3 Timeless One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Still Hit Hard

The 1980s had a musical style all its own. There may never be another decade like it. If you go back in time and take a look at the fashion, the sounds, the instruments, and everything else, you might wonder just how people let themselves act and look that way, with such vibrancy. But, hey, it was the 80s!

Videos by American Songwriter

The decade also provided some timeless tracks, from the award-winning pop star to the lesser-known one-hit wonder. Here below, we wanted to explore the latter category. Indeed, these are three timeless one-hit wonders from the 1980s that still hit hard.

“Just The Two Of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. from ‘Winelight’ (1981)

While some may attribute this song to Bill Withers, this timeless track was actually released by Grover Washington Jr. in 1981 on his album, Winelight. The tune was Washington’s biggest hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it earned its songwriters a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. Featuring Withers on vocals, the song has been covered and sampled many times since, including by Will Smith in 1998.

“We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister from ‘Stay Hungry’ (1984)

This track is part of a pantheon of songs about standing up for yourself. For example, five years later in 1989, Tom Petty would release a similar tune, “I Won’t Back Down”. Songs like those give you courage. They give you strength. The world is full of people and things trying to tear you down, trying to break you down. But these songs, like the impeccable rock hit from Twisted Sister, fortify you. That’s essential stuff.

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin from ‘Top Gun’ (1988)

There are two reasons this track isn’t going anywhere. First, people love the movie Top Gun. And if that film continues to live through sequels, people will continue to return to this heartfelt song. The second is that this tune just rocks. It gets into your soul, your lungs even. Berlin created a classic when they released this offering for the hit movie soundtrack. It truly does what its title says.

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images