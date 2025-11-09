Keith Urban and Blake Shelton Share the Pressure and Excitement of ‘The Road’

Premiering just a few weeks ago, The Road already proved itself to be unlike other singing competitions. Offering the contestants a taste of the touring life, the aspiring artists hit the road alongside Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, and Gretchen Wilson. Having the chance to win not only $250,000 but a spot at the 2026 Stagecoach festival, the contestants definitely felt the pressure as a few were already sent home. When discussing the show, Shelton admitted how it would have never happened without Urban.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before The Road landed at CBS, Shelton was pitched a concept of the show. Although loving the idea, he insisted, “There’s no freaking way any superstar will ever allow that.” Having helmed more than a few tours himself, the country singer knew how protective singers can be when it came to their concerts.

Not wanting to give up on the idea, the producers found the perfect fit. “We found a superstar that knows how to play ball and in a scenario like this, … Keith Urban, I really don’t know who else could have done something like this.” Shelton added, “I don’t know that this could have happened if we couldn’t have got Keith involved.”

[RELATED: Blake Shelton Reveals What “Bothered” Him About ‘The Voice’ and Shares How ‘The Road’ Is Different]

Keith Urban Considered Himself “Honored” To Be On ‘The Road’

Throughout the competition, the singers will get the chance to open for Urban with a cover and an original song. After performing, it is up to the audience to vote who will make it to the next round. Leaving it up to the fans, the show recently traveled to The Factory in Dallas, Texas. Already back on the bus, the remaining contestants set their eyes on the Oklahoma Ranch in Oklahoma City.

Looking back at his own past, Urban remembered what it was like to be an opener. His first chance came when opening for Jamie O’Neill and Lone Star. Never forgetting those early years, he promised, “I learned an enormous amount from him about the very things that they’re figuring out on the road how to do, how to engage with an audience, how to handle hecklers, how to handle PAs not working, how to handle everything, in a real-world situation, I learned an enormous amount from him.”

Thrilled to be part of the show and help one artist launch their career, Urban insisted, “I’m really honored to be a part of the group, part of the family, this road family. I especially love being a part of something that’s so incredibly unique.”

Don’t miss a new episode of The Road, airing on Sunday, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and available to stream the following day on Paramount+.

(Photo by Lauren “Lo” Smith/CBS via Getty Images)