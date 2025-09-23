3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Season 28’s Peyton Kyle, Who Overcame Emergency Surgery to Chase His Dream

The Voice season 28 premieres Monday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. For the first part of the season, all the power will rest with coaches Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire as they stock their teams with talent. (Although for the first time ever, if they get it wrong, host Carson Daly can also intervene.) One artist, Peyton Kyle, will undoubtedly make a splash with not only an impeccable performance but also a harrowing backstory that very nearly ended his time on the show before it began. Here are three quick facts about the 26-year-old southern soul/pop artist.

He Survived a Health Scare Right Before Competing on ‘The Voice’

Peyton Kyle’s Blind Audition performance will prove all the more impressive when you learn of his bumpy road to The Voice.

Soon after landing in Los Angeles, Kyle’s appendix ruptured, requiring emergency surgery just three days before he was set to take the stage. Taking to Instagram, the Tampa, Florida-born artist shared a cover of the Red Clay Strays’ “I’m Still Fine,” a song he said helped him navigate the traumatic experience.

“Being so far from loved ones, and so close to achieving incredible feats, I was frightened, nervous, & alone,” Kyle wrote. “All I have is my God, & my music.. This song has gotten me through a few tough moments in life, but this is the biggest. To sum it all up, I’m Still Fine.”

He Already Auditioned For Another Singing Show

The Voice isn’t the first time Peyton Kyle has angled for a spot on national television. He auditioned for season 23 of American Idol with a cover of Callum Scott’s “You Are the Reason” before his elimination during Hollywood Week.

While Kyle didn’t leave with the title of American Idol, he earned another moniker: Quiet Fire. That’s how former judge Katy Perry described him during his audition.

He Moved to Georgia to Pursue Music Full-Time

Three years prior to auditioning for The Voice, Peyton Kyle had a steady job as a window and door salesman in Florida. At the urging of his friends and family, he left that job behind to move to Buford, Georgia, in pursuit of a full-time music career.

“To tackle the music thing full-on without having that experience yet in my life was scary, but this city kind of welcomed me with open arms,” Kyle said during a 2023 appearance on the American Idol Unaired podcast

