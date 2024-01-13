Listen: Morgan Wallen Teases Unreleased Ballad “I Guess”

While landing a spot on Season 6 of The Voice, Morgan Wallen was ultimately eliminated from the competition. Although not what he expected at the time, he never lost his love for music and now finds himself on top of country music. Just last year alone, he won a staggering 11 Billboard Awards for Top Country Album, Top Country Song, and Top Male Artist. He also released his album One Thing at a Time in March. Showing no signs of slowing down, the singer recently shared a snippet of his ballad “I Guess.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting the audio of the song, Wallen‘s “I Guess” garnered over 500,000 likes as fans showered the singer with praise. Comments included, “‘If I’m the problem, you might just be the reason.’ D*mn that’s genius. I don’t even need therapy today, thanks Wallen.” Another person added, “You know it’s good when you feel all the feels from a 1 minute clip.” And yet another fan wanted the singer to make a bad song just so they knew he could.

[Watch Morgan Wallen In Concert – Tickets On Sale]

Becoming The Face of Country Music

Wallen discussed his newfound stardom and how emotional it made him when he saw his impact on fans. Last month, he told Billboard, “There’s usually a few people every night where I’m just like, ‘God, that is like the happiest person in the world right now,’ and I always pick those. I’m almost tearing up thinking about it. It’s just like, man, I mean a lot to this person, I can tell. I try to tell them, ‘Hey, I saw you up there. I saw you tonight.’”

[RELATED: Watch Morgan Wallen’s Family Jam Out at His Concert, Sing Along to “The Way I Talk”]

While Wallen hoped to find his place in country music, he had no idea he would be on top of the genre with hits like “Wasted on You,” “7 Summers,” and “Whiskey Glasses.” Still, he doesn’t mind playing the part. “When I started doing this, I had no intentions or expectations of becoming that guy. But yeah, I’m definitely proud of it,” he said. “Especially when people say to me that they never liked country music before and now it’s [their] favorite.”

With Wallen teasing another song, it appears a new album might be just around the corner.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images