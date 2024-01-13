Watch a Pre-‘The Voice’ Ruby Leigh Nail a Cover of Billy Strings’ “Dust in a Baggie”

Country singer Ruby Leigh has been chasing the dream of being a performer since she was just 9 years old. Those who want to see the evolution of her talent as a singer and musician need only check her YouTube channel. The oldest videos are from six years ago when Leigh was 10. In one of the latest videos, from just a year ago, she covers Billy Strings’ viral hit “Dust in a Baggie.”

Leigh first found her love of country music when she heard her father listening to “Dublin Blues” by Guy Clark. The legendary Texas troubadour’s words stuck in her mind and she memorized every syllable of the timeless song. Throughout her time on The Voice, she dipped into the well of classic country music several times. So, it’s no surprise that the young singer decided to take on Strings’ song of addiction, incarceration, and regret. Watch her nail the cover below.

From Classic Country to Bluegrass

When the video of Strings singing the song surfaced, many people were surprised to see the youngster on the couch capturing the old-time high lonesome sound. Fans have had the same kind of reaction to Leigh’s timeless voice and stunning yodels. In her “Dust in a Baggie” cover, she shows that she can slip from classic country to bluegrass with seemingly little effort.

She doesn’t hit the lightning-fast Tony Rice-inspired solos that Strings does in his version. Instead, she makes those instrumental breaks her own throughout the song. However, she did nail the descending scale intro from the original version.

This video is a testament to the fact Leigh is more than a powerhouse singer—she also has solid guitar chops and versatility as an artist. As a result, she may be one of the most exciting young acts to hit the country and roots music scene in the past decade.

An Album is Coming

In a recent interview, Leigh confirmed she is working on her debut album and hopes to deliver it later this year. “I’m going to try to put out a mostly original album,” she said. “I’m probably going to put some covers that I did on the show on there, too. I’ve had a great response from them and a lot of people have been like, ‘Record this please.’”

