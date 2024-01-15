Extra Innings Festival 2024: Lineup, How To Get Tickets, & More

Tempe, Arizona is known for hosting a few top-notch music festivals throughout the year, and one of those is Extra Innings Festival. This year’s upcoming spring music fest features a ton of big names in country and indie rock. Headliners will include Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, and Noah Kahan. Additional acts include killer performers like Turnpike Troubadours, Ryan Bingham, Elle King, Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade, Gin Blossoms, and many more.

Extra Innings Fest will take place in Tempe, Arizona at Tempe Beach Park on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2.

The creators behind Extra Innings Fest have been promoting the fest consistently in recent weeks. “Your 2024 Schedule is here 🙌 Plan out when and where you’ll see your faves and maybe stumble upon new artists! Also, scope out the MLB all-star appearances you’ll definitely wanna catch! ⚾” noted one Facebook post, which fans can use to plan their itinerary for the fest.

Luckily, scoring festival passes to this event is fairly easy. Tickets are now available for general sale through StubHub, as well as the festival’s website and Ticketmaster. We recommend giving StubHub a shot if tickets sell out on the former two platforms, as it is a third-party ticketing platform backed and guaranteed by the FanProtect Program. So far, it doesn’t look like the festival has sold out yet.

The Extra Innings Festival is set in the vibrant backdrop of Tempe Beach Park. It’s a unique celebration that (quite harmoniously) blends the worlds of music and baseball. This multi-faceted event is not just a platform for musical talents but also features a variety of baseball-themed activities and experiences. Fans can revel in the nostalgia of the game through batting cages, pitching booths, and exclusive meet-and-greets with renowned baseball legends.

It’s also worth noting that the festival incorporates a myriad of local food vendors, offering a taste of Arizona’s rich culinary diversity, alongside interactive art installations that add a visual feast to the sensory experience.

In essence, the Extra Innings Festival stands out as a unique cultural amalgamation, celebrating music and baseball in a way that captivates locals and visitors alike. If you’re in the southwest, this is a festival worth checking out!

March is coming up fast, so don’t dilly-dally. Get your tickets to Extra Innings Fest as soon as possible!

Extra Innings Festival 2024 Lineup

Extra Innings Festival 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for Extra Innings Festival 2024 go on sale?

You can grab your festival passes to Extra Innings Fest right now through the festival website, Ticketmaster, or StubHub. Any presale events for this festival have since ended, but it doesn’t look like tickets are sold out just yet.

How much do Extra Innings Festival 2024 tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are quite a few different types of tickets that you can buy for this festival, including one-day, two-day, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and other ticket types. General admission tickets start at $160, GA+ tickets start at $285, VIP tickets start at $575, and Platinum tickets start at $1,025. There are additional upgrades as well, which we will cover in the next FAQ section.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

There are a ton of different tiers to choose from for this year’s Extra Innings Fest. You can choose between one-day passes and two-day passes.

General admission tickets include access to the festival and most of the performances. Ticketholders can also enjoy access to a ton of local food vendors, bars, concessions, artist merch, festival merch, and free water stations.

GA+ ticketholders will enjoy access to the GA+ lounge, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar, and a dedicated concierge.

Left Field Bleachers ticketholders will get all of the GA+ benefits in addition to guaranteed seating with better views. It looks like this upgrade is sold out, but you might have some luck on Stubhub.

Centerfield Decks ticketholders will enjoy the benefit of general admission, plus access to the upper or lower viewing deck with improved views, a private bar, and air-conditioned restrooms.

VIP ticketholders will enjoy general admission benefits, plus a special viewing platform, access to the VIP lounge, a private bar, complimentary beer, dedicated food, a special concierge, a specific entrance into the fest, lockers, mobile charging units, and access to the express lane at the festival merch store.

Platinum ticketholders get all of the best VIP benefits, plus front-of-stage viewing, on-stage viewing, access to the Platinum lounge, a complimentary full-service bar, golf cart transportation, complimentary dining, a concierge, complimentary boat rides, complimentary lockers with chargers, a special entrance lane into the fest, access to the express lane at the merch store, and a premium gift.

If you’ve got cash to burn, the ultra-exclusive Cabanas pass is also available for a whopping $17,000. This pass will give you all of the above-mentioned perks, plus a dedicated suite for 10-30 guests, elevated views, complimentary snacks, a dinner buffet, a complimentary private bar, and custom signage (for companies and businesses, mostly).

Is there an age restriction for Extra Innings Festival 2024?

Nope! This festival is all-ages and great for families. If you have a child under seven years old, they can get in for free when accompanied by a ticket-carrying adult.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

We recommend using Stubhub, which is backed by the FanProtect Program. If tickets sell out on the festival’s website, StubHub is an excellent and safe place to purchase third-party tickets.

