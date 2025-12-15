4 Blake Shelton Singles That Should Have Hit No. 1, but Didn’t

Beginning with “Austin” in 2001, Blake Shelton has released more than 50 singles, including 30 that went to No. 1. Shelton has a lot of big hits, songs that his fans all know by heart, even though not all of them landed at the top of the charts. These four Blake Shelton songs were all successful singles, although they never hit No. 1 at country radio.

“Turnin’ Me On”

Shelton wrote “Turnn’ Me On” with Josh Osborne and Jessi Alexander. The song was released as a single in 2018 from his Texoma Shore album.

“Turnin’ Me On” was inspired by Gwen Stefani, whom Shelton wed in 2021.

“I was literally thinking of my girlfriend when I wrote this thing,” Shelton tells iHeart. “I don’t write that many very personal songs, but this one, I think, hits the mark.”

The song says, “Her kisses taste like whiskey / Burning through my veins / She don’t know how to miss me / She hits right where she aims / Baby’s got my number and she’s calling me up / Knows what she’s doing with a single touch / She’s turning me on, turning me on.”

“Ol’ Red”

“Ol’ Red” became the name of Shelton’s restaurant franchise, even though it peaked just inside the Top 15 when it was released in 2002. Included on Shelton’s self-titled freshman record, the song is written by James “Bo” Bohon, Don Goodman, and Mark Sherrill.

“Ol’ Red” tells the story of a man, serving a 99-year prison sentence, who escapes thanks to a dog named “Ol’ Red”. The song says, “And the warden sang / ‘Come on somebody / Why don’t you run? / Ol’ Red’s itchin’ to have a little fun / Get my lantern, get my gun / Red’ll have you treed before the mornin’ comes.’”

“Ol’ Red” is one of Shelton’s most popular songs. But before he released it, George Jones and Kenny Rogers both recorded it first.

“The More I Drink”

“The More I Drink” is also a popular Shelton song, even though it barely cracked the Top 20 on the country charts. David Lee Murphy, Chris DuBois, and Dave Turnbull wrote the song, which Shelton released as a single in 2007, on his Pure BS album.

The light-hearted song touts the benefits of drinking. It says, “‘Cause the more I drink, the more I drink / Then I’m the world’s greatest lover and a dancin’ machine / I get loud, I get proud / But it gets worse / Well, if I have one, I’ll have thirteen. Nah, there ain’t no in-between / ‘Cause, the more I drink, mm / The more I drink.”

“Hell Right” With Trace Adkins

HARDY, David Garcia, and Brett Tyler wrote “Hell Right”, which Shelton sings with Trace Adkins. The song, out in 2019, is on Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country album.

“Hell Right” says, “Couple girls with their boots on got their Bluetooth on / T-shirts sayin’ ‘Go Sooners’ / Then the girl from the small town took off the ‘Old Town’ / Put on a little Hank Jr. (Thank God) / Hell right / She got all her rowdy friends comin’ over tonight.”

Unfortunately, “Hell Right” only hit the Top 15. But Shelton and Adkins did have a No. 1 hit together, with “Hillbilly Bone“, out in 2009.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage