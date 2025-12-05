4 Carly Pearce Songs That Prove She Is One of Country Music’s Best Songwriters

From her debut “Every Little Thing” single in 2017, Carly Pearce has been proving her talents as a songwriter. Unafraid to tackle tough topics, like divorce and heartache, Pearce bares her deepest emotions in all of her music. These four songs illustrate that Pearce is, without question, one of country music’s most talented songwriters.

“Dream Come True”

“Dream Come True” is Pearce’s latest single, and perhaps her most poignant. Written with Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate, and Emily Weisband, the song is an honest look at Pearce’s inner struggles, including her mother’s heartbreaking health battle.

“Dream Come True” ends with, “My mama’s sick / Don’t see her that much when I’m on the road / And it’s gettin’ too hard to come to my shows / Like she used to / She says I can quit / But then all of her prayers would be in vain / She worked my whole damn life to make / This dream come true.“

“She has Stage 4 COPD, which is a lung issue. … My mom completely devoted her life to chasing this dream for me,” Pearce tells Audacy. “It’s been hard over the last five years for her to not be able to be there with me, and me feeling that guilt of not being able to be with her.”

“We Don’t Fight Anymore”

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” is on Pearce’s latest Hummingbird album. Written by Pearce, Pete Good, and Shane McAnally, the song is a raw look at a relationship that has already ended, even if no one wants to be the one to say goodbye.

Pearce sings the song with Chris Stapleton. “We Don’t Fight Anymore” says, “We don’t yell, ’cause what the hell / Difference would it make? We don’t curse, and we don’t care / Enough to even hate / We could tear up the house / We could burn the whole thing down / But boy, what for? / ‘Cause we don’t even fight anymore.”

Actress Lucy Hale stars in the video, along with Shiloh Fernandez.

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Pearce wrote “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde, who also sings on the song with Pearce and McAnally. On Pearce’s 29: Written In Stone album, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” is about two women, both experiencing infidelity, one as the wife, and one as the unintentional other woman.

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” says, “I never wanted to be that girl / I never wanted to hate myself / I thought this kind of lonely only happens to somebody else / Bein’ the other one when there’s another one / God, this feels like hell / Thought I knew who I was, but it’s gettin’ hard to tell / I never wanted to be that girl.”

“We had this honest conversation about, where else could we go? What was the perspective that hadn’t really been talked about?” Pearce recalls to Country Now. “I think that the sad truth is that no woman wants to find themselves in this situation.”



“Every Little Thing”

“Every Little Thing” is the song that started everything for Pearce. The title track of her freshman album, Pearce wrote “Every Little Thing” with Emily Shackleton and Busbee.

Pearce was inspired to write “Every Little Thing” by thinking about an ex-boyfriend. The song says, “I guess you forgot what you told me / Because you left my heart on the floor / Baby, your ghost still haunts me / But I don’t wanna sleep with him no more / Every little thing / I remember every little thing / The high, the hurt, the shine / The sting of every little thing.”

Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images