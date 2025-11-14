Carly Pearce Gets Vulnerable on First Post-‘Hummingbird’ Solo Material

Carly Pearce is more familiar than most with the “roller coaster” that is the music industry. Moving to Nashville at age 19 to pursue her dream of country music stardom, she finally broke through in 2017 with her first No. 1 hit, “Every Little Thing.” Releasing four albums since, the Kentucky-born artist has collected three CMA Awards, four ACM trophies, and a Grammy. However, the last year has seen Pearce slow down somewhat in light of a chronic heart condition. Now, she’s back with a brand-new song that explores the other side of a “Dream Come True.”

Carly Pearce Returns to Her Original “Dream” in New Song

As stated above, Carly Pearce’s path to Nashville success has been far from a straight line. She landed a developmental deal with Sony Music Nashville in 2012, only to lose the offer after her producer was fired from the label. Now 35, Pearce supported herself working a variety of part-time jobs, including cleaning Airbnbs, before her breakout single “Every Little Thing” put her on the map in 2017.

Released today (Nov. 14), the Grammy winner’s latest single, “Dream Come True,” wrestles with the tension of getting what you want and reflecting on what it cost you.

“I felt just in a lull in my career. And I think that when you’ve been in this, when you pursue a dream like so many people do… it comes with a price and there are sacrifices that happen,” Pearce told Cody Alan during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Highway. “And I was just feeling that deeply that day and wanted to be honest and didn’t wanna live in the world where we all try to just show the highlight reel.”

Dream come true / Bought me a house at the end of a cul-de-sac, Pearce sings in the chorus. Four bedrooms / But I only use one.

Ironically, however, the “Truck on Fire” singer says “Dream Come True” has helped shift the focus to her “original dream.”

“Why did I love this dream?… It wasn’t for viral moments… was not for TikTok,” she said. “It was because I had a dream of singing country music. And what that has done for me is, it allowed me to return back to the original dream. And it has allowed me to make my best music I think I’ve ever made.”

Featured image by Catherine Powell/Getty Images