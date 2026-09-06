4 Classic 80s Albums From Music Royalty That Deserve More Recognition and Love

It’s no big secret that many huge pop and rock stars from the 60s and 70s struggled a bit when they tried to navigate the 80s. That doesn’t take into account the notion that some releases from those legendary artists in that decade didn’t receive a fair shake. We’ve collected four albums from the 80s by some of the biggest names in music. And each of these LPs should clearly be filed in the “underrated” section.

‘McCartney II’ by Paul McCartney

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At the time he released McCartney II, Paul McCartney hadn’t yet officially closed the book on Wings. (He’d end up doing so not long after the album was released.) Instead, he was just looking for an opportunity to get back to the DIY spirit of his 1970 debut. And he was also looking to get a little bit weird. The year 1980 was prime time for artists experimenting with synths, programmed beats, and the like. McCartney II certainly indulges in that trend on whacked-out songs like “Temporary Secretary”. But when you get beyond the fripperies, you hear McCartney’s typically elite songcraft, whether it’s the pop sure shot “Coming Up” or the dreamily melancholic “Waterfalls”.

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‘Emotional Rescue’ by Mick Jagger

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The Rolling Stones found themselves locked in an intra-band power struggle as they entered the 80s. Mick Jagger had wrestled away artistic control on the urban-flavored 1978 hit album Some Girls while Keith Richards dealt with issues away from the band. Once Richards pulled complete focus again, he wanted to steer the band back into a more traditional, blues-based lane. Those styles tug at each other on Emotional Rescue. Jagger gets his way on the sleek title track and “Dance (Part 1)”. Richards’ vibes can be detected in the grinding “Down In The Hole” and the soulful closer “All About You”. Regardless of the tug of war, this is a much better set of songs than its reputation suggests.

‘Hearts And Bones’ by Paul Simon

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Paul Simon didn’t do Hearts And Bones any favors by scrapping the original plan for it. Having reunited successfully in concert, Simon and Art Garfunkel were supposed to do a comeback studio album. But when some of the old rancor returned, Simon bailed and decided to make it a solo album, even though news of the reunion had already hit the streets. Maybe that’s why the public largely turned their back on these touching ruminations. The title track takes a wry look at Simon’s then-fresh marriage to Carrie Fisher. On “The Late Great Johnny Ace”. Simon muses on John Lennon’s death. And “Rene & Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After The War” uses surrealism and time travel to make its profound point about enduring love.

‘Empire Burlesque’ by Bob Dylan

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Music fans have been debating Bob Dylan’s 80s albums pretty much since the moment the decade ended. We’ve endlessly scrutinized his attempts to modernize his sound, his motivations behind the music, and his decisions to leave key tracks on the cutting-room floor. Empire Burlesque is the poster child for this turbulent era. Many folks can’t get past the production, which attempted to nudge Dylan’s music toward the MTV generation. But the flourishes really aren’t much more distracting than other tries by heritage rock stars to do the same. Meanwhile, several songs can hang with any of his best material. We’re talking about the soulful “Emotionally Yours”, the elegiac “I’ll Remember You”, and the haunting “Dark Eyes”.

(Photo by Steve Morley/Redferns)