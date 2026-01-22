4 Country Songs From 1999 That Influenced the Music We Listen to Today

In 1999, people were talking about Y2K and the significance of a new millennium. But they were also talking about these four country songs, which helped shape the future of country music, influencing songs today, even after so many years.

“Breathe” by Faith Hill

Faith Hill likely had no idea when she released “Breathe” how pivotal the song would be, not just for her, but for country music. The title track of Hill’s fourth studio album, the sultry song is written by Stephanie Bentley and Holly Lamar.

A pop and country hit, Hill proved that it was okay to be a wife, a mother, and a country singer, and still have sex appeal. The song says, “‘Cause I can feel you breathe / It’s washing over me / And suddenly, I’m melting into you / There’s nothing left to prove / Baby, all we need is just to be / Caught up in the touch / Slow and steady rush / Baby, isn’t that the way that love’s supposed to be? / I can feel you breathe / Just breathe.”

“How Do You Like Me Now?!”

By the time Toby Keith released “How Do You Like Me Now?!”, the title track of his sixth studio album, he had already shown that others’ opinions of him and the music he wanted to make meant very little to him. In 1999, Keith already had hits like “A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action”, “Getcha Some”, and others.

But with “How Do You Like Me Now?!”, Keith boldly started a new chapter, at least for himself, of singing whatever he wanted, without trying to appease anyone else. Fortunately for Keith and country music fans everywhere, it worked.

Keith wrote “How Do You Like Me Now?!” with Chuck Cannon. The bold song says, “How do you like me now? / Now that I’m on my way / Do you still think I’m crazy standing here today? / I couldn’t make you love me but I always dreamed about livin’ in your radio / How do you like me now?“

“Amazed” by Lonestar

When Lonestar released “Amazed”, country songs had already been enjoying crossover success. But few had the appeal as “Amazed”. The song is written by Marv Green, Aimee Mayo, and Chris Lindsey for Lonestar’s Lonely Grill record. “Amazed” became a hit at both pop and country radio, spending eight weeks at the top of the country charts.

What makes “Amazed” unique, at least at the time, is that Lonestar didn’t change the sound to make it a crossover hit. But the sweet love song immediately resonated with music fans all over the country, becoming Lonestar’s biggest hit.

“Amazed” says, “I wanna spend the rest of my life / With you by my side / Forever and ever / Every little thing that you do / Baby I’m amazed by you.”

Interestingly, Mayo tells BMI that she and Lindsey were actually falling in love while writing the song together. They have been married since 1999.

“He Didn’t Have To Be” by Brad Paisley

“He Didn’t Have To Be” is Brad Paisley’s second single, and first No. 1 hit. The song, which Paisley wrote with Kelley Lovelace, is based on Lovelace’s own life.

“He Didn’t Have To Be” is about a man marrying a woman who has a son, and excelling in his role as a stepfather. The song says, “And then, all of a sudden, oh it seemed so strange to me / How we went from something’s missing to a family / Looking back, all I can say about all the things he did for me / Is, I hope I’m at least half the dad that he didn’t have to be.”

With “He Didn’t Have To Be”, Paisley showed that he was willing to write songs about real-life events. More than a quarter of a century later, Paisley is still releasing those kinds of songs. In 2023, Paisley released “So Many Summers”, inspired by thinking about his own two sons.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images