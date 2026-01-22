Eagles’ Legendary ‘Greatest Hits’ Album Is the First in US History To Sell More Than 40 Million Copies

What does it take for an album to gain RIAA diamond status? Well, for those albums lucky enough to sell over 10 million copies or songs, they enter a select group at the Recording Industry Association of America. Although Eagles watched their 1976 album, Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975), reach diamond status long ago, it recently became the bestselling album of all time in the United States when it sold a staggering 40 million units.

Again, 10 million units earn an album diamond status. But 40 million puts Eagles in an entirely different category. Released in 1976, the announcement came at the perfect time since 2026 marked the 50th anniversary of the Greatest Hits album.

Thrilled over the latest achievement from Eagles, drummer and singer Don Henley shared his excitement in a statement. “In an age, in a culture, where everything seems to become more ephemeral, by the day, it is gratifying to have been part of something that endures, even for fifty years.” He added, “We are amazed and grateful.”

Eagles Take On the Sphere One Last Time

First formed during the 1950s, the RIAA not only keeps a tally of the units sold but also produces and manufactures nearly 85 percent of the music sold in the United States. With the music industry drastically changing over the last decade, thanks to streaming, the RIAA embraced the new technology. Incorporating streaming into their numbers, an artist needed to gain 1,500 streams to equal one album sale.

Becoming the bestselling album in the history of the United States, Eagles now stand in front of Michael Jackson. His hit album Thriller holds 34x diamond status. The pop icon remains in second place.

Although a moment of celebration for Eagles, the band put the final touches on their upcoming shows at the Las Vegas Sphere. Kicking off on Friday, the group will end their residency with 12 final shows.

With a legacy that now spans five decades and a record that may never be topped, Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) stands as a testament to Eagles’ enduring impact not just in music but in American culture.

