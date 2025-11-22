4 Country Songs From 2011 That Are Aging Like Fine Wine

A sign of a good country song is if it still sounds good years later. These four country songs all came out in 2011, but are so good, they are aging like fine wine, even after 14 years.

“I Don’t Want This Night To End” by Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan’s “I Don’t Want This Night To End” is on Bryan’s third album, Tailgates & Tanlines. Written by Bryan, along with Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, and Ben Hayslip, the feel-good, uptempo song says, “You’re lookin’ so damn hot and / I don’t know what road we’re on or where we’ve been / From starin’ at you girl / All I know is I don’t want this night to end.“

Not only did Bryan co-write “I Don’t Want This Night To End”, but he also played a role in the song’s music video.

“It’s really cool to write a song and act out a part for the video,” Bryan tells The Boot. “I pulled out some old theatre skills from back in the high school days.”

“I’m Gonna Love You Through It” by Martina McBride

“I’m Gonna Love You Through It” is on Martina McBride’s Eleven album. Written by Sonya Isaacs, Jimmy Yeary, and Hayslip, the powerful anthem says, “When you’re weak, I’ll be strong / When you let go, I’ll hold on / And when you need to cry, I swear that I’ll be there to dry your eyes / When you feel lost and scared to death / Like you can’t take one more step / Just take my hand, together we can do it / I’m gonna love you through it.”

“I’m Gonna Love You Through It” became McBride’s final Top 5 hit of her career, at least so far. The song earned McBride a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance.

“Remind Me” by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood joins Brad Paisley on “Remind Me” for Paisley’s This Is Country Music Record. Written by Paisley along with Kelley Lovelace and Chris DuBois, “Remind Me” is a new twist on a duet, telling the story of a couple who are trying to get their spark back.

“Remind Me” says, “Been so long bet you’d forget / The way I used to kiss your neck / Remind me, remind me / So on fire so in love / Way back when we couldn’t get enough / Remind me, remind me.”

The video was shot in the El Mirage desert.

“It’s a big metaphor – Carrie and I are in a desert walking towards one another,” Paisley says. “It’s as symbolic as it gets in reference to the song.”

“God Gave Me You” by Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton includes “God Gave Me You” on his 2011 album, Red River Blue. Written by Dave Barnes, “God Gave Me You” was a hit at both Christian and Adult Contemporary radio before Shelton heard it and released it as a country single.

“God Gave Me You” says, “‘God gave me you for the ups and downs / God gave me you for the days of doubt / And for when I think I’ve lost my way / There are no words here left to say, it’s true / God gave me you.”

Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage for Samsung