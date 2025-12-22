4 Eric Church Songs That Might Just Be Lyrical Masterpieces

Eric Church is not only a talented singer and performer but a gifted songwriter as well. Church writes a lot of his own music, penning songs as only he can. We found four Eric Church songs that are lyrical masterpieces.

“Springsteen”

Church wrote “Springsteen” with his frequent collaborator, Jeff Hyde, and Ryan Tyndell. The song, out in 2012 on his third album, Chief, is not so much a song about Bruce Springsteen as it is about reminiscing about a relationship in the past.

“Springsteen” says, “When I think about you, I think about 17 / I think about my old Jeep / I think about the stars in the sky / Funny how a melody sounds like a memory / Like a soundtrack to a July Saturday night / Springsteen.”

The song is based on a true story, although the artist isn’t Springsteen.

“I went to a concert when I was younger with a girl,” Church tells The Boot. “And to this day, when I hear that artist, it’s the soundtrack to that girl. I never think about her any other time, except when that song is on.”

“Mr. Misunderstood”

“Mr. Misunderstood” celebrates the joys of being different. Written by Church and Casey Beathard, “Mr. Misunderstood” is the title track of Church’s 2015 album.

“Mr. Misunderstood” says, “Had an axe to grind, so off I went / Mad at the sun for coming up again / I lost religion, found my soul in the blues / Rubbed the velvet off my blue suede shoes / Yeah, everybody held up their hands / And every soul on Beale Street danced / With Mr. Misunderstood, Mr. Misunderstood.”

“Monsters”

Church and Hyde are the writers of “Monsters”, a song that came out in 2019 on Church’s Desperate Man album. “Monsters” is about the struggles adults face, comparing it to the very real fear children have of monsters under their beds.

In “Monsters,” Church signs, “The wolf hunts a hungry man and the devil a lonely heart / A minefield of bad decisions lay hidin’ in the dark / Greed stalks, sickness steals, and pride lays a wicked trap / You can’t avoid ’em all, no, you gotta trust me on that / Anymore when a restless feelin’ keeps me up at night / Fallin’ on my knees is my new turnin’ on the light / I keep my faith intact, and make sure my prayers are said / ‘Cause I’ve learned that the monsters ain’t the ones beneath the bed.”

“Record Year”

Few songs are as lyrically stunning as “Record Year”, a song Church and Hyde wrote for Mr. Misunderstood. “Record Year” is about a man who soothes a broken heart by listening to country music legends on his record player.

“Record Year” says, “Quarter notes and Hank’s half time / Are poundin’ on this heart of mine / Song to song, I pass my time / With these speakers on ten / Your good-and-gone keeps me up all night / Along with Songs In The Key of Life / I’m either gonna get over you / Or I’m gonna blow out my ears / Yeah, you’re out there now / Doin’ God knows how, and I’m stuck here / Havin’ a record year.”

