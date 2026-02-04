4 Fabulous Under-the-Radar Chicago Songs Written and Sung by Late Founding Guitarist Terry Kath

Had he lived, founding Chicago guitarist Terry Kath would have celebrated his 80th birthday on January 31. Tragically, Kath died at age 31 on January 23, 1978, from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kath was best known for his mammoth guitar skills. In fact, Jimi Hendrix once declared that Terry was “the best guitarist in the universe.”

That being said, Kath also was a soulful singer, and he made important songwriting contributions to Chicago as well. Interestingly, although Terry sang lead on a number of Chicago’s major hits, none of his compositions found chart success.

While casual Chicago fans may be unfamiliar with the songs Kath wrote or co-wrote for the group, many of them are excellent worth getting to know.

In commemoration of Kath’s milestone birthday, here are four standout songs written and sung by the late guitar great.

“Introduction” (1969)

Kath wrote and sang “Introduction,” the first song from Chicago’s 1969 debut album, The Chicago Transit Authority. The album’s title also was the band’s original name.

As its title implies, the song serves as an introduction to the group and its musical mission.

As Kath sings, “We’ve all spent years preparing / Before this group was born / With Heaven’s help, it blended / And we do thank the Lord / So if you’ve nothing to do / Sit back and let us through / And let us play for you.”

Not surprisingly, Chicago has regularly played “Introduction” as the opening tune at its concerts.

The song begins with jazzy, funky horns accompanying Kath’s grooving guitar riffing and soul-infused vocals. The tune also includes some interesting time signature changes, as it shifts moods multiple times over the course of its six-and-a-half minutes. Terry also delivers a face-melting solo near the end of the song.

“In the Country” (1970)

“In the Country” appeared on Chicago’s self-titled second album, later known as Chicago II. Kath wrote the politically charged love song. He shared lead-vocal duties with bassist Peter Cetera’s soaring. The melodic rock anthem found Kath and Cetera singing lyrics that hinted at the cultural upheaval taking place in the U.S. at the time.

“Till We Meet Again” (1975)

“Till We Meet Again” is a song featured on Chicago’s seventh studio album, Chicago VIII, which was released in 1975. Kath wrote and sang the sweet-sounding acoustic ballad, a two-minute-long tune that appears to be about a one-night stand.

“Mississippi Delta City Blues” (1977)

“Mississippi Delta City Blues” is featured on Chicago XI, which was the final album Kath recorded with the band before his death.

“Mississippi Delta City Blues” is a song written and sung by Terry that Chicago first played live in 1968. Musically, the funky tune mostly channels James Brown and his groups The Famous Flames and The J.B.’s, with added jazz-influenced sections. Terry’s strong, soulful voice shines throughout the track.

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)